Brain & Life, a website, podcast, and book series from the American Academy of Neurology, a Brain Health Action Collaborative Advisory Group member, provides patients, caregivers, and anyone interested in brain health with trusted, expert-driven insights on neurology, prevention, and everyday brain wellness. Covering everything from nutrition and sleep to disorders and advocacy, it serves as a key resource in the broader push to advance brain health. Check out their latest resources here.

