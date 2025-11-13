

Learn | Explore New Caregiving Research for National Family Caregiver Month

New research co-published by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving reveals that 63 million Americans, nearly one in four adults, are family caregivers. The report, "Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States," emphasizes the essential role caregivers play in supporting loved ones’ independence and quality of life while at the same time highlighting the growing challenges around time, health and financial strain. As caregiving increasingly intersects with cognitive and long-term care needs, these findings echo AARP's and the Brain Health Action Collaborative's focus on helping people age well through stronger caregiver and community support. Read the full report here.