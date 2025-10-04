

Activate | Submit Your Memory Café Story by Oct. 31 to Win $2,500

The Memory Cafe Alliance, powered by Dementia Friendly America (DFA) through USAging, a member of AARP’s Brain Health Action Collaborative, is hosting a public awareness campaign contest to showcase the impact of Memory Cafés through creative social media posts. Memory Café leaders and media makers are invited to share posts that highlight the joy, connection, and unique value of Memory Cafés as vital community spaces that promote social gatherings for people living with changes in memory, thinking, or with dementia, and that support brain health. Winners will receive a $2,500 prize, courtesy of AARP. Entries must be posted by Oct. 31, 2025, with winners announced at DFA’s virtual Dementia Friendsgiving on Nov. 18, 2025. For more details and submission information, please click here.