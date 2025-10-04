AARP Hearing Center
Activate | Submit Your Memory Café Story by Oct. 31 to Win $2,500
The Memory Cafe Alliance, powered by Dementia Friendly America (DFA) through USAging, a member of AARP’s Brain Health Action Collaborative, is hosting a public awareness campaign contest to showcase the impact of Memory Cafés through creative social media posts. Memory Café leaders and media makers are invited to share posts that highlight the joy, connection, and unique value of Memory Cafés as vital community spaces that promote social gatherings for people living with changes in memory, thinking, or with dementia, and that support brain health. Winners will receive a $2,500 prize, courtesy of AARP. Entries must be posted by Oct. 31, 2025, with winners announced at DFA’s virtual Dementia Friendsgiving on Nov. 18, 2025. For more details and submission information, please click here.
Past Actions of the Week
Learn | Read About “The New Brain Economy” and How it's Shaping the Future of Brain Health
From American Society on Aging
Learn | Explore AARP’s Tools for Lifelong Brain Health
From AARP
Actions of the WeekSee all Actions of the Week here