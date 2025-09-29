

"The New Brain Economy" and How it's Shaping the Future of Brain Health

“The New Brain Economy” is the latest issue of Generations Today, published by the American Society on Aging, a BHA Advisory Member. This issue is a forward-looking collection of articles that link brain health and economic resilience, productivity, and social equity. It explores themes such as the role of employers and technology in shaping healthy aging, the benefits of an increasingly older and cognitively capable society, and disparities in brain health equity.

Among the issue articles is An Economic Strategy to Boost the Longevity Dividend co-authored by BHA Advisor Kelly O’Brien at UsAgainstAlzheimer’s. Several other BHA Collaborative member organizations also contributed.