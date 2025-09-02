April is National Volunteer Month, an ideal time to thank the more than 50,000 AARP volunteers and the millions of Americans over 50 who go out of their way every day to improve the lives of others. Their commitment to serve is at the heart of everything we do. Of course, one month alone can’t contain the incredible outpouring of volunteer service that fuels our mission.

While they seek no favor or recognition, many of our volunteers have unlocked the secret to living with purpose and meaning. “The human contribution is the essential ingredient. It is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live,” AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus once said. “We learn the inner secret of happiness when we learn to direct our inner drives, our interest and our attention to something outside ourselves.”

The benefits of volunteering go far beyond the impact on others — they enrich the volunteers themselves. The Mayo Clinic reports that volunteering among adults 60 and over is linked to both physical and mental health benefits. Volunteers often report better overall health than those who don’t volunteer, and studies have shown that volunteering reduces rates of depression and anxiety, particularly for those 65 and older.

Volunteerism is more than an individual act of kindness — it is a core American value and a pillar of our democracy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau reports, nearly 51 percent of the nation’s population age 16 and older, or 124.7 million people, helped their neighbors.

Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan Renee DeKona

For anyone inspired to get involved, AARP offers countless volunteer opportunities. Whether assisting low- and moderate-income individuals with tax preparation, serving as reading tutors for elementary school students, or supporting caregivers with tools and resources, AARP volunteers are making a difference. (Find out more about volunteering here.)

Our annual AARP Purpose Prize celebrates people age 50 and older who use their life experiences to make a meaningful impact. It provides financial and technical support to outstanding nonprofits founded by individuals over 50. One inspiring 2025 Purpose Prize winner, Gemma García, cofounded the Ladies Empowerment & Action Program (LEAP), which equips incarcerated women with entrepreneurial and life skills. Reflecting on her work, Gemma says, “The ladies always say, ‘Thank you for starting LEAP. You don’t know what it’s done for me,’ and I say, ‘Thank you for changing me.’ Because today I see myself as a less judgmental, more compassionate human being.”

As I step into the role of AARP CEO, I am excited to work shoulder to shoulder with our incredible community of caring people—especially the thousands of volunteers who give selflessly to help others live their best lives. Chances are, you’re one of them.