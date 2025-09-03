Congress Passes Bill to Help Veterans Age in Place

A comprehensive bill to help veterans age successfully in their own homes and to support family members who care for them passed Congress on Monday. The bipartisan bill now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“There is no better way to close out the Congress than to pass a good bill for veterans and their families,” said Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), who chairs the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, in a press statement. “I am so proud of the changes the Dole Act will bring to VA to modernize, improve, and reshape the delivery of care and benefits.”

AARP wrote to federal lawmakers throughout the year supporting programs included in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, which was introduced into Congress in May. We backed provisions of the bill that would:

Expand in-home care for older veterans with disabilities

Allow some veterans to receive assisted living services under a pilot program

Create an online resource hub for caregivers of veterans

Bolster caregiver respite and mental health support

These sections of the bill are based on legislation AARP has previously endorsed, including the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, the Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act and the Caregiver Outreach and Program Enhancement (COPE) Act.

“After years of effort and advocacy, we are thrilled to see the [Dole] Act head to the President’s desk,” said Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs, after House lawmakers voted on a final version of the bill on Monday. “Our veterans have given so much to our country through their service and sacrifice, and it’s great news Congress has passed a bill that ensures they can live with dignity as they get older."

We told lawmakers throughout the year that three out of four people age 50 and older wish to remain in their homes as they age. Realizing this aspiration requires government initiatives that empower veterans to live independently at home while supporting their family caregivers, who provide billions of dollars annually in unpaid services, our research shows.

AARP has spearheaded numerous efforts to support veterans and their caregivers in recent years. Our Veterans Resources Hub empowers veterans, active duty and military families by providing information about VA benefits, caregiving, fraud, and more. We have a free digital tool to help veterans and family members navigate health benefits, including help available through the PACT Act for veterans exposed to toxins. There's also a guide to benefits for veterans who want to modify their homes so they can remain independent, a military caregiving guide, plus more.

Read our recent letter and our May letter to lawmakers regarding the Dole Act. Learn more about AARP benefits and resources for veterans.