AARP Backs Legislation to Prevent Falls Among Older Veterans

More than 14 million adults 65 and older — or 1 in 4 — report falling each year. These falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among older Americans, responsible for more than 40,000 deaths in 2023. Veterans are particularly vulnerable to falls due to higher rates of physical disabilities and other chronic health conditions.

That’s why AARP is endorsing federal legislation that would help protect older veterans from falls. The Supporting Access to Falls Education and Prevention and Strengthening Training Efforts and Promoting Safety Initiatives (SAFE STEPS) for Veterans Act was reintroduced to Congress Feb. 20 by U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

“While falls among older adults are common and costly, they are also preventable,” Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs, wrote in an April 15 letter endorsing the SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act. “Your bipartisan bill would help prevent dangerous falls among our nation’s veterans by improving home safety and supporting the changes they need to age with dignity and independence.”

Preventing falls requires coordination among health care providers and screening for risk, yet there is no single authority that leads fall prevention efforts at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to the bill’s sponsors.

The legislation would change that by creating an Office of Falls Prevention within the Veterans Health Administration. The Office would be responsible for a national education campaign on fall prevention strategies and VA benefits offered to reduce falls, such as grants, devices or services. The legislation would also set up a pilot program to provide home improvements and structural alterations to prevent falls for eligible veterans.

The legislation also calls for more fall risk assessments and fall prevention services for certain veterans, improvements to patient handling and transfer techniques, plus more veteran-specific research and reporting on falls.