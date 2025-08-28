As the new Congress works on its first big legislative package, AARP is fighting to put money back in the pockets of hardworking family caregivers through a federal tax credit — a policy that new research shows has overwhelming support from voters across the political spectrum.

Every day, millions of Americans step up to the plate, helping aging parents, spouses and other adult loved ones live independently at home — where they want to be. These caregivers do whatever needs to be done, including driving to and from doctor’s appointments, cooking meals, managing medications, helping with bathing and dressing and handling financial and legal matters.

Most family caregivers work full- or part-time, so they’re doing all of this while also juggling their work responsibilities. Many are also spending their own money on care expenses—on average, around $7,200 a year—making it harder to afford groceries, pay bills, and save for their own retirements. In fact, we know that many family caregivers are dipping into their own savings to help their loved ones.

In a new AARP survey, an eye-popping 84 percent of voters nationally support giving working family caregivers a tax credit to help offset what they’re spending on care expenses. A caregiver tax credit is the most popular tax proposal currently being discussed, rating higher than eliminating income taxes on Social Security (78 percent), tips (70 percent) and overtime pay (64 percent), the survey shows. It is significantly more popular among voters overall than continuing the 2017 Trump tax cuts (51 percent). Among people who voted for President Trump, a caregiver tax credit is on par with continuing the 2017 tax cuts, with 84 percent supporting both.

Perhaps most interesting is that this strong support holds across party lines and every demographic. Whether you look at groups of people based on age, gender, race, education (or different combinations of those categories) or where people live (urban, rural or suburban areas), more than 8 out of 10 voters think a caregiver tax credit is a good idea.

In today’s polarized political environment, few issues have this kind of broad appeal. One likely reason is that caregiving — and the economic strain it can cause — is very relevant to many Americans. Our survey also found that nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of voters are either currently caring for a loved one, have done so in the past or expect to be a caregiver in the future. The same percentage is worried about their own personal financial situation.

Congress now has the opportunity to make a real difference for family caregivers. By passing a caregiver tax credit, these hardworking folks would get much-needed financial relief.