Concerns about the future of Social Security, poor customer service at the Social Security Administration (SSA) and how AARP can help protect the program that Americans pay into to fund their retirement were on the agenda at a May 1 AARP event.

More than 55,000 listeners tuned into AARP’s live tele-town hall to learn about new and long-standing issues with Social Security. AARP’s Bill Sweeney, senior vice president for government affairs, and John Hishta, senior vice president of campaigns, were joined by Stephen Richardson, a former regional communications director for the SSA, to discuss how changes are impacting older Americans and to answer listener questions.

Here are five key takeaways from the event. You can also listen to the entire tele-town hall here.

1. Social Security’s customer service is in crisis

Since February, the SSA has announced a series of changes to its operations. These include new initiatives to combat fraud and waste, eliminating certain departments, restructuring operations, reducing its workforce, closing more than half of its regional offices, a proposal to cut some phone application services — then a walk back of those cuts.

“There is so much news about Social Security, so much worry about Social Security right now,” Sweeney noted as the May 1 AARP event began.

Fueling this worry is the SSA's customer service crisis, which has worsened. Extended call-time waits on hold and website crashes have long been persistent issues, but reports of these problems have ballooned in past weeks as millions of people sought clarity over the changes announced.

“More and more people are reaching out to Social Security … trying to figure out what’s going on,” Sweeney said. “That has a vicious cycle. More people calling in means longer wait time, more people hitting the website means the website is more likely to crash … It means people are having to go into field offices, which is just exacerbating those long lines and waits.”

Simultaneously, the agency has cut customer-service staff as it seeks to reduce its workforce from about 57,000 employees to 50,000, or by 12 percent. Some 2,500 workers left their jobs by April 19, the SSA reported, and of that group, at least 1,962 — nearly 80 percent — worked in field offices that directly serve the public.

AARP is pushing the SSA and Congress to improve Social Security’s customer service.

“We want the Social Security Administration to fix what's broken,” Hishta said. “It shouldn't take hours on the phone or multiple trips to a Social Security office an hour away to get an answer. Social Security customer service has to work better for the people who earned it and count on it.”

2. Decision-makers are listening to older Americans — your voice matters