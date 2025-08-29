AARP Wins 5 Shorty Impact Awards

AARP won five Shorty Impact Awards which recogniz﻿e the best purpose-driven content on social media and other digital platforms.​﻿

AARP's Shorty winners, announced Wednesday, include videos about a comedian who is a caregiver for his aging parents; advice from a disaster preparedness expert; and a woman who uses improv to bring joy to dementia patients.

AARP also took home the win for large non-profit of the year.

The Shorty Impact Awards recognize work created by brands, agencies, nonprofits and individuals that is aimed at creating positive societal change.

Click below to see our winners: