AARP Wins 5 Shorty Impact Awards

AARP won five Shorty Impact Awards which recognize the best purpose-driven content on social media and other digital platforms.
AARP's Shorty winners, announced Wednesday, include videos about a comedian who is a caregiver for his aging parents; advice from a disaster preparedness expert; and a woman who uses improv to bring joy to dementia patients.
AARP also took home the win for large non-profit of the year.
The Shorty Impact Awards recognize work created by brands, agencies, nonprofits and individuals that is aimed at creating positive societal change.
- Woman Uses Improv to Bring Joy to People with Dementia, gold honor in Mental Health
- Comedian Finds Humor, Purpose in Caring for His Parents, winner in Long Form Video
- 4 Things a Disaster Preparedness Expert Has In Case of Emergencies, winner and audience honor in Emergency Relief
