AARP Wins 17 Anthem Awards for Social Impact Work

AARP has won 17 Anthem Awards for 13 projects that sparked positive social change.

The Anthem Awards was launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards to honor social impact projects that inspire people to take action to improve their communities.

AARP’s work was selected from more than 2,300 entries across 34 countries. A panel of judges awarded us four gold, five silver and seven bronze Anthem Awards. We also won an Anthem Community Voice award, given to the project with the most votes from fans in each award category, for our video on a Florida couple running a retirement home for cats.

We received gold awards for our videos on a deaf veteran leading disabled athletes through the world’s toughest race; a secretary who typed MLK’s ‘Letter From Birmingham Jail’; and an engineer making wheelchairs for those in developing countries. Our AARP Policy Now video series, which breaks down complex research reports and findings from our Public Policy Institute, also won a gold award.

Three digital content series — retiring while Black, how to be a caregiver for loved ones with different medical conditions, and the perils and promise of artificial intelligence — also won awards.

Below is a list of all of our winners, including links to their Anthem Award web pages where you can see the full entries and our acceptance videos: