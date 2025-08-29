Since 1958, AARP has been spurring efforts to help aging Americans live their best lives. In a television segment aired on CBS Sunday Morning on April 13, AARP’s CEO, Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, and AARP’s editorial director, Myrna Blyth, unveiled how AARP connects with and supports America’s 50-plus demographic, which is experiencing significant growth, particularly among those 65 and older.

AARP The Magazine has a “staggering” audience of nearly 40 million readers, CBS Sunday Morning national correspondent Robert Costa noted in the segment. The magazine remains the highest-circulating print publication in the country because it unpacks topics that resonate with older Americans, Blyth explained. From health guides to money explainers to lifestyle advice and more, the content says, “We get you,” Blyth said. “We’re going to talk about things that matter to you because you matter.”

Both advertisers and celebrities recognize the influence of America’s 50-plus audience, Costa noted, with AARP The Magazine’s cover stars ranging from Bob Dylan to Drew Barrymore. Dylan “called us,” Blyth revealed, while Barrymore, who just turned 50 in February, wasted no time in joining what she calls the “cool-kids club” of 50-plus Americans by becoming AARP’s February cover girl.

AARP’s new chief executive officer, Dr. Minter-Jordan, who took the reins at AARP in November, also joined Costa to highlight the changing needs of older Americans, who are living longer and retiring later than previous generations. The pair discussed the issues that AARP’s 38 million members are worried about the most: “Social Security, Medicare and family caregiving,” Minter-Jordan said.

AARP, on behalf of its members and all 110 million Americans ages 50 and older, is fiercely fighting to protect Social Security and Medicare, and increase support for family caregivers. Read more about how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country.