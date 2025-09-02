Older Adults Want Real Representation from Hollywood

Older adults want to see themselves and their lives represented on television and movie screens and believe that the industry falls short of accurately portraying the experience of aging, according to a new report from AARP.

The findings, based on a survey of 1,010 Americans age 50 and older, highlight some of the reasons AARP launched its annual Movies for Grownups Awards in 2002 to spotlight deserving 50-plus actors and encourage more movies made for and starring people over 50. This year’s awards ceremony will be televised Feb. 23 on PBS and will recognize important screen performances by older adults.

Older actors are rarely featured in diverse and dynamic roles. Among those surveyed, only 17 percent say they often see older actors being physically active, and fewer still (11 percent) often see them learning something new. Just 22 percent say they often see older adults on-screen having busy careers.

It makes good business sense to portray older adults more realistically. The 50-plus age group spends over $10 billion a year on Hollywood entertainment, with 61 million attending movies and over 84 million subscribing to streaming services in the last year.

Three out of four people in the AARP survey (73 percent) say they are more likely to watch movies or shows that include characters who are like them.

It’s not just an issue of being represented on screen. Four out of five surveyed believe that male actors (80 percent), female actors (84 percent), and directors, writers, and producers (83 percent) age 50 and older bring unique perspectives and talents that are currently being underrepresented in movies or TV.

“The 50-plus audience wants to see themselves on the screen,” says Heather Nawrocki, vice president of AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. They also want Hollywood to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that 50-plus actors, writers and producers bring to their work, she says.

“That’s why the work that AARP does to fight ageism in Hollywood through the Movies for Grownups Awards is so important,” Nawrocki says.

Industry change is needed

Most older adults feel there hasn’t been much progress in the past five years when it comes to the entertainment industry. More than half of survey respondents say the portrayal of older adults on screen has remained unchanged in that time. Just 28 percent believe it has improved. Other findings include: