A growing number of older Americans say they are planning for job changes this year, according to new research by AARP. But they worry that age discrimination could prevent them from securing new employment – maybe even more so than the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

Almost a quarter of Americans ages 50 and older say they plan to make a job switch in 2025, according to AARP’s survey, released Thursday. That’s a 10 percent jump in the number of older workers who want a change compared to last year’s survey.

Members only

Making a shift seems particularly popular among older Black and Hispanic/Latino workers, with roughly two in five workers from both groups saying they plan to make a job change in 2025.

Money is the main motivator for those looking for a job shift. Forty percent of those seeking a change list a higher wage as their main reason for a switch. Ten percent say they want to make a difference or do something meaningful; 9 percent are seeking more retirement savings; another 9 percent want more flexible work arrangements, according to the survey, which polled more than 3,500 people 50 and older.

“Today, roughly 38 million older adults are working; that’s more than two and a half times the number of older adults working 40 years ago,” said Carly Roszkowski, vice president of financial resilience programming at AARP. “With high prices and inflation continuing to impact everything from housing costs to groceries, it’s no surprise older adults are looking to increase their income.”

Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You​﻿ AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.​

The findings of AARP’s survey track with recent research showing a growing number of Americans of all ages feel stuck in their jobs. Workers are seeking new employment opportunities at the highest rates since 2015, according to findings by Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm.

Among older Americans planning a change, AARP found that 40 percent want a new role, while 17 percent want to change roles with their current employer. Sixteen percent plan to start their own business, almost double the number who said the same in last year’s research.

Concerns about age

While many older Americans desire a change in their employment status, concerns about ageism continue to be high.