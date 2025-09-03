10 Prescription Drugs That Medicare Spends the Most On

While Medicare Part D’s prescription drug program paid for more than 3,500 different medications in 2021, the 10 top-selling Rx drugs accounted for nearly one-quarter of the $216 billion in total Part D spending that year, according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan KFF.



“Our analysis shows that Medicare Part D spending is highly concentrated among a small share of covered brand-name drugs, and that increases in gross spending on the 10 top-selling drugs have contributed to a substantial increase in overall Medicare drug spending in recent years,” the report from KFF (formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation) says. The top 100 Part D drugs paid for by Medicare accounted for 61 percent of all Part D spending in 2021, the latest year for which data is available.

Members only

The KFF analysis points out how much spending on these most expensive medications has increased. For example, total Part D spending on the blood thinner Eliquis increased two and a half times from $5 billion in 2018 to $12.6 billion in 2021. Spending for the diabetes drug Trulicity more than tripled from $1.4 billion in 2018 to $4.7 billion in 2021. The number of Medicare enrollees taking these drugs did not increase as much as Medicare spending on the medication did, KFF data shows.

Of the $216 billion Medicare spent on prescription drugs in 2021, $48 billion went toward the top 10 selling medications. Half of those brand-name drugs treat diabetes, two are blood thinners, two treat cancer and one treats rheumatoid arthritis. Here’s the full list:

10 costliest Medicare Part D prescription drugs