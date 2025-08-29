Sept. 1 Is Kickoff Date for Medicare Prescription Drug Price Negotiations

AARP Hearing Center
The tens of millions of beneficiaries who get their prescription drugs through Medicare will have an opportunity this fall to let federal officials know the importance and impact of the first 10 medications that will have their prices negotiated between the government and big drug companies. The names of the drugs in the first group to be negotiated will be released on Sept. 1.
Leaders of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) outlined on June 30 the process the agency will use for these negotiations.
“CMS will consider the selected drug’s clinical benefit, the extent to which it fulfills an unmet medical need, and its impact on people who rely on Medicare, among other considerations, such as costs associated with research and development and production and distribution for selected drugs,” CMS officials said in a statement. Agency officials said that once the 10 medications are revealed, CMS will hold a series of listening sessions to hear from the public, including patients, caregivers and patient advocacy organizations.
“This is an important next step to bring down astronomically high drug prices,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer, said in a statement. The ability of Medicare to negotiate prices “will save Medicare billions of dollars and ensure that millions of older Americans can afford the prescription drugs they need.”
The final description of how the negotiation process will work comes on the heels of the filings of four lawsuits challenging the new law. Lawsuits have been brought by several drug manufacturers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.
LeaMond said the fight to bring down the price of prescription drugs “is not over. Big drug companies are already spending millions trying to overturn the new law so they can keep charging Americans the highest prices in the world. We won’t back down until Americans finally get the relief they have desperately needed for too long.”
