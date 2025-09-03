Medicare Tests AARP-Backed Dementia Care Model

Nearly 400 organizations across the country are testing a new way of providing dementia care that includes a major focus on the needs of unpaid family caregivers. The AARP-backed model is expected to serve hundreds of thousands of people with dementia who are enrolled in Medicare.



The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled the program last year as part of the White House’s executive order on caregiving and launched it July 1.

Members only

Called GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience), it aims to improve the quality of life for people with dementia and their unpaid caregivers and to help people remain in their homes and communities.

The model gives dementia patients access to a 24/7 helpline and pairs them with a care navigator to help them find medical care and other services in their community, such as meals and transportation. Caregivers would get education and training, along with access to respite care services so they can take a break.

Learn How AARP is Fighting for You AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

Nationwide, 390 organizations in 45 states are participating in the eight-year pilot program, according to CMS. Ninety-six already have programs up and running and the rest will offer services based on the model starting July 1, 2025. Health care providers applied to take part in the voluntary program, which could be expanded if successful.

An estimated 6.7 million Americans 65 and older had dementia in 2023. For the family members who care for them, navigating care issues can often be a stressful and frustrating experience.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and help family caregivers get the support they need.

The GUIDE model is “a really important step” toward providing better support, said Megan O’Reilly, AARP vice president for health and family issues.

Read more about the GUIDE model and find a list of participants. Keep up with our caregiving advocacy, and learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at AARP’s Brain Health Resource Center.