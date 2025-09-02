AARP Pushes Congress to Help Caregivers Navigate Federal Programs

Time is a challenge for America’s family caregivers. Too much of their precious time is spent navigating the complicated web of paperwork and processes required to secure benefits and services for their loved ones.

That’s why AARP is endorsing a bipartisan bill that aims to eliminate the red tape for family caregivers who interact with Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. The proposed legislation, called the Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers (ABC) Act, was introduced in Congress on March 31. AARP sent letters that day to the bill’s sponsors in the House and Senate, applauding the bill and urging its passage.

“While caregiving is often an act of devotion, caregivers say they are overwhelmed by responsibilities,” wrote Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer. “AARP strongly supports this important bill and looks forward to working with you to help reduce the frustration family caregivers face and save them valuable time.”

Research shows that streamlining is much needed. More than half of America’s 48 million family caregivers engage with government agencies, community services or care providers on their loved one’s behalf, according to 2020 research by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. A quarter of those surveyed said they needed more help figuring out forms and determining if their loved one is eligible for services. Among those coordinating care, 31 percent said they find it difficult to do so.

“America's family caregivers work around-the-clock to provide essential care for their loved ones,” wrote House bill sponsor Representative Kat Cammack (R-Florida) in a March 31 statement. “The last thing these caregivers need is more red tape that distracts from their support for those in their care.”

The ABC Act would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) to review and seek ways to simplify their processes for tasks such as establishing eligibility or enrolling, maintaining coverage and utilizing benefits in their programs. Agencies would need to seek input from family caregivers and report findings and strategies for improvement to Congress within two years of enactment.

AARP has made it a top priority to fight for more support for the nation’s family caregivers, who do everything from grocery shopping and preparing meals to bathing, dressing, performing medical tasks and paying bills for a loved one — be that a parent, spouse, sibling, grandparent or adult child.

Family caregivers provide an estimated $600 billion in unpaid labor each year, saving taxpayers money, according to AARP research. “Without them, America’s health and long-term care systems would collapse and more older adults would end up in costly nursing homes,” AARP wrote in its letter.