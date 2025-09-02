Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Pushes Congress to Help Caregivers Navigate Federal Programs

We’re endorsing a bill that would cut red tape and save caregivers time

By

Emily Paulin & Natalie Missakian,

 
Updated April 11, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published July 03, 2024
/ Updated April 11, 2025
Caregiver and care recipient hands in the middle of broken red tape
AARP (Source: Getty Images (2))

Time is a challenge for America’s family caregivers. Too much of their precious time is spent navigating the complicated web of paperwork and processes required to secure benefits and services for their loved ones.

That’s why AARP is endorsing a bipartisan bill that aims to eliminate the red tape for family caregivers who interact with Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. The proposed legislation, called the Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers (ABC) Act, was introduced in Congress on March 31. AARP sent letters that day to the bill’s sponsors in the House and Senate, applauding the bill and urging its passage.

“While caregiving is often an act of devotion, caregivers say they are overwhelmed by responsibilities,” wrote Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer. “AARP strongly supports this important bill and looks forward to working with you to help reduce the frustration family caregivers face and save them valuable time.”

Research shows that streamlining is much needed. More than half of America’s 48 million family caregivers engage with government agencies, community services or care providers on their loved one’s behalf, according to 2020 research by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. A quarter of those surveyed said they needed more help figuring out forms and determining if their loved one is eligible for services. Among those coordinating care, 31 percent said they find it difficult to do so.

Learn How AARP is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

“America's family caregivers work around-the-clock to provide essential care for their loved ones,” wrote House bill sponsor Representative Kat Cammack (R-Florida) in a March 31 statement. “The last thing these caregivers need is more red tape that distracts from their support for those in their care.”

The ABC Act would require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) to review and seek ways to simplify their processes for tasks such as establishing eligibility or enrolling, maintaining coverage and utilizing benefits in their programs. Agencies would need to seek input from family caregivers and report findings and strategies for improvement to Congress within two years of enactment.

AARP has made it a top priority to fight for more support for the nation’s family caregivers, who do everything from grocery shopping and preparing meals to bathing, dressing, performing medical tasks and paying bills for a loved one — be that a parent, spouse, sibling, grandparent or adult child.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and help family caregivers get the support they need.

Family caregivers provide an estimated $600 billion in unpaid labor each year, saving taxpayers money, according to AARP research. “Without them, America’s health and long-term care systems would collapse and more older adults would end up in costly nursing homes,” AARP wrote in its letter.

Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), sponsor of the Senate bill, echoed AARP’s comments in the March 31 statement on the ABC Act.

“Caregivers, like my father was, serve on the frontlines of our nation’s health care system by giving our families and friends the care and support they need to remain in their homes and communities with their loved ones,” Markey wrote. "The [ABC] Act will help lift the weight off caregivers by clearing the red tape that so often gets in their way.”

Caregiver support is a top priority for AARP

Alongside advocating for the ABC Act, AARP is fighting for the passage of the federal Credit for Caring Act, which would provide eligible working family caregivers with a federal tax credit of up to $5,000 a year to help defray the costs of caring for a spouse or other loved one with long-term needs.

Family caregivers routinely cut back on their own health care or dip into their savings each year to help family members with heath issues. These caregivers spend an average of more than $7,200 annually on caring for loved ones, according to AARP research.

We’ve also advocated for state caregiver tax credit bills in a range of states including Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Vermont and West Virginia this year. We helped pass a caregiver tax credit in Nebraska last year, and in Oklahoma in 2023.

Learn more about how AARP is fighting for family caregivers. For more family caregiving coverage, visit AARP’s Caregiver Resource Center.

%{postComment}%

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

Natalie Missakian covers federal and state policy and writes AARP’s Fighting for You Every Day blog. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Haven Register and daily newspapers in OhioShe has also written for the AARP Bulletin, the Hartford Business Journal and other publications.

