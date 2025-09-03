Older Americans Will Be the Difference in November

The candidates have spoken. The conventions are over. Some states have started early voting. And on Nov. 5, the American people, including more than 100 million over the age of 50, will have the final word in the 2024 presidential campaign. That is the beauty of our democracy. Free and fair elections are at the heart of what Abraham Lincoln described as a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” This year, the strength, resilience and values of our democracy face a historic test. For older Americans, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Your vote will make all the difference.

In our conversations across the country, AARP has heard a common cry — more must be done to ensure that older Americans can work, live and retire with the security and dignity they deserve. That means protecting and securing Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and the cost of living, and giving more people the ability to retire with dignity and financial security.

The announcement of lower prices negotiated by Medicare for 10 costly medications in its Part D program marks a significant step forward in AARP’s long-standing efforts to bring down prescription drug prices. AARP members overwhelmingly called lowering such costs a top concern. This first round of Medicare-negotiated prices will bring financial relief to millions. The election will determine whether the government builds on this success by taking additional steps to enhance the health and financial security of older Americans.

Our letter to Congress in support of the Retirement Savings for Americans Act (RSAA) points out that “nearly one of four Americans has no retirement savings, and more than half of all Americans report they are concerned they will not achieve financial security in retirement.” The RSAA would help millions more families across the country save for ­retirement. The bill is stalled in Congress. Your vote could help secure its passage.

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Post-election data showed 53 percent of voters were 50-plus in the last presidential election. Whether the issue is the economy, caregiving, health care or retirement savings, it is clear: This election is more than a contest between two candidates; it is a chance to vote for the policies that matter most to older Americans.

We know that voting regulations vary from state to state, and many have changed since 2022 and the last presidential election cycle in 2020. Some states tightened voting laws, and others expanded options to include mail voting, same-day registration or other alternatives.

That’s why AARP provides 53 state and U.S. territory voting guides to help you navigate rules and regulations as they evolve. These guides provide information on how to register to vote in your state, whether absentee voting is offered and if you should bring your ID to the polls. The guides also include state-​specific deadlines and where to find resources.

The outcome of this election will have a profound impact on the well-being of older Americans, their families and our nation. Your vote is your voice. I urge you to raise it loud and strong on Election Day.