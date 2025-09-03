﻿It’s been said that the two most ​important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.​ Finding our purpose is what guides us and gives our life meaning.



In a soon-to-be-released AARP documentary, The Hidden Power of Purpose, viewers will hear from some of the ­nation’s leading behavioral scientists about the benefits of finding a purpose in life — that those who do can live longer, healthier and happier lives. When you are living a life of purpose, neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta says in the film, “you are signaling to your body to make sure that your immune system is functioning [at] its best.”

Renowned author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra adds that﻿ ​technology is now able to​ back the belief that “mind and body are inseparable aspects﻿ ​of our existence.”​​​

The documentary focuses on the stories of four Americans over age 50 who have overcome tremendous life challenges to pursue their passion for service. During October, the documentary will have its world premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival, followed by screenings at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival and Downtown L.A. Film Festival.

For the past seven years, AARP has been celebrating the unique contributions of adults 50 and older who have found their purpose and are pursuing their passion to make a difference in the world. This month, we will announce this year’s AARP Purpose Prize winners. And in the October/November issue of AARP The Magazine, you will get to meet this extraordinary group of people who are using their knowledge and life experience to solve some of the most challenging social problems of our time.

This year’s Purpose Prize honorees, each of whom founded a nonprofit, were chosen because of the impact of their work, their innovative approaches to helping others and the power of their personal stories.