A Decade of Achievements for AARP’s Leader

Jo Ann Jenkins changed the conversation about what it means to grow older in this country, challenging outdated attitudes and stereotypes.

She wrote the best-selling book Disrupt Aging, published in 2016. Her efforts also included creating AARP Innovation Labs to help shape the future of aging with new technology, and later the AgeTech Collaborative, which brings together more than 525 organizations to create products to benefit people 50-plus. AARP established the Innovation Fund in 2015 with a commitment of $40 million to invest in companies focused on aging in place and access to health care.

Members only

Supported Family Caregivers. She bolstered family caregivers through strong advocacy at the state and national level, providing them with crucial programs and resources, and ensured that family caregivers were front and center alongside paid care workers in a 2023 Biden administration executive ­order on the care economy. She pushed for passage of the CARE Act, now in 42 states, which provides family caregivers of hospitalized patients with the skills needed to help those leaving the hospital.

Led the Fight Against Dementia and for Better Brain Health. During Jenkins’ tenure, the AARP Brain Health Fund committed $60 million to the Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in dementia cures. AARP also created the Global Council on Brain Health as an independent organization to provide trusted information on how to maintain and improve brain health.

Helped People Achieve and Protect Retirement Savings. Since 2019, AARP has driven the expansion of access to workplace retirement savings in 20 states, lowering the number of workers without access to a retirement account.