AARP wants Congress to move ahead with legislation aimed at making it harder for drug companies to block less expensive versions of medications from coming to market.

The Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act would increase access to some lower-priced prescription drugs by preventing drug manufacturers from using tactics that delay competitors seeking to produce less expensive versions, known as biosimilars. The act passed out of the U.S. Senate unanimously in July.

Members only

On Dec. 4 AARP sent a letter, along with a coalition of other organizations, to U.S. House and Senate leaders urging them to include the legislation in any end-of-year budget package.

The bill would limit the number of patents a biologic drug manufacturer can use in patent disputes, which can block biosimilar competitors from entering the market. Biologics are a class of drugs used to treat illness and disease often affecting older adults like cancer, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. The bill aims to make it harder for brand-name biologic drug companies to engage in anticompetitive practices that slow competition from less expensive biosimilars.

Learn How AARP is Fighting for You​ AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.​

“Americans pay the highest prices in the world for our medicines because drug companies abuse our patent laws to block lower-cost versions from coming onto the market,” said Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president for government affairs. “The bipartisan Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act will lower drug prices, increase competition, and save taxpayers nearly $2 billion. We strongly urge Congress to pass the law before the end of this year.”

Under current U.S. patent law, drug makers are given some period of years with exclusive rights to their new drugs, allowing them to recoup investments to advance new treatments. Some companies, though, are “abusing the system” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a co-sponsor of the bill, has said.

AARP works to lower drug prices

Drug companies are doing what is known as “patent thicketing” or applying for multiple patents for minor changes to the same drug in order to extend the amount of time before their products face generic or biosimilar competition. Some companies have gone as far as applying for hundreds of patents for the same medication.