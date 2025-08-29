Congress Averts Shutdown, Extends Some Programs for Older Adults

A budget bill approved by Congress to keep the government running until mid-March includes the temporary extension of several federal programs important to older adults.

Telehealth flexibility under Medicare, home health resources and nutrition assistance have all been extended after Congress averted a shutdown of federal government services just hours ahead of a midnight deadline Friday night.

Members only

The new legislation funds the government through March 14 and means the federal programs will continue to operate normally.

Last week lawmakers grappled with how — and if — to keep funding federal programs under what is called a "continuing resolution." Such resolutions have become common, since Congress has struggled to agree on individual appropriations bills that fund specific programs.

Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You​ AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.​

The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden early Saturday keeps most agencies at current spending levels. It extends several programs that are important to Americans 50-plus and supported by AARP. They include:

State Health Insurance Program (SHIP): This national program offers one-on-one assistance, counseling, and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to help them make informed decisions about their care and benefits. SHIP services support people with limited incomes, Medicare beneficiaries under the age of 65 with disabilities, and individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

This national program offers one-on-one assistance, counseling, and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to help them make informed decisions about their care and benefits. SHIP services support people with limited incomes, Medicare beneficiaries under the age of 65 with disabilities, and individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Medicare telehealth services: Telehealth, which allows a patient to see a health care provider by video or other technology while being in different locations, was rarely used for Medicare patients before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the federal government temporarily expanded the scope of Medicare coverage through telehealth. Congress has extended that rule, which was set to expire this month. The continuing resolution means Medicare telehealth services will continue through at least March.

Telehealth, which allows a patient to see a health care provider by video or other technology while being in different locations, was rarely used for Medicare patients before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the federal government temporarily expanded the scope of Medicare coverage through telehealth. Congress has extended that rule, which was set to expire this month. The continuing resolution means Medicare telehealth services will continue through at least March. Hospital at Home funding: This health care model allows certain patients to receive acute-level hospital care in their own homes instead of being admitted to a traditional hospital setting.

This health care model allows certain patients to receive acute-level hospital care in their own homes instead of being admitted to a traditional hospital setting. Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP): Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides assistance to low-income families to purchase nutritious food. A January 2024 report by the AARP Public Policy Institute found that nearly 11.8 million Americans age 50 and over — or one in 10 — suffer from hunger or food insecurity, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate, nutritious food. SNAP is part of the Farm Bill, which was extended until the end of the 2025 government fiscal year, September 30.

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans Sign up to become an AARP activist around issues important to people 50 and older.

Passage of the continuing resolution means Americans won't have to worry about government services being stopped or delayed at least till March. While some essential services – such as the Social Security and Medicare benefits and air traffic control – keep going during a government shutdown, other services may be interrupted.