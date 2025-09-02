AARP, AARP Foundation Hurricane Relief Fund Expands to Meet Need

A﻿ARP and AARP Foundation have raised more than $500,000 in less than a week for disaster relief to help victims of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, which left widespread destruction and fatalities in their wakes.﻿

After the launch of the fund, AARP matched donations dollar for dollar, up to a total of $100,000, with 100 percent of the funds going to organizations providing on-the-ground help to disaster victims. As Hurricane Milton made landfall, AARP committed to matching an additional $300,000 in funds raised. That match has now been met.

Milton, a Category 4 storm, made landfall Wednesday in Florida, causing damage, flooding and power outages. ﻿

Hurricane Helene devastated some communities in western North Carolina, closing roads and leaving residents without access to basic supplies such as food and water. Recovery from both storms is expected to be lengthy and challenging. ﻿

“﻿We know that when disaster strikes, our older neighbors are among the hardest hit, especially those living alone or with disabilities,” said Claire Casey, president of AARP Foundation, AARP’s charitable arm. “With support from our donors, we can direct funds to organizations on the ground that will be there not just today, but in three months or six months, to support them and their communities as they rebuild.”﻿

Learn how you can make a tax-deductible donation, and find more AARP resources for disaster preparedness and recovery.