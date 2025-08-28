AARP Pushes Congress to Keep AM Radio in Cars

Many older Americans rely on AM radio for their news, emergency information and community engagement. Increasingly, though, automakers are dropping AM radio as a standard feature in some vehicles, especially new electric models. ​

To maintain this essential service, AARP has endorsed a U.S. House bill that would make AM radio standard for new cars. The legislation would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a rule requiring automakers to maintain AM radio as a feature of new vehicles — not as an add-on with an additional charge. ​​

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act passed the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee in February. Now several members of the House have voiced their support. ​​

Older Americans want access to AM radio. An April 2025 AARP survey of Americans 50 and older showed that 79 percent of them support the continued availability of AM radio in cars. ​

While only about a third of those surveyed said they actively listen to AM radio, they overwhelmingly support its inclusion in cars. AM radio is particularly important during emergencies, when cellphone coverage may be unreliable or information needs to be broadcast quickly and over a large area. When other networks are down, AM radio can still broadcast weather updates and important information in areas where a natural disaster might occur. ​

Older adults make up a large proportion of the population in rural areas, where wireless and broadband connections are often limited or nonexistent, AARP noted in ﻿ a Jan. 29 letter to lawmakers. “AM radio connects millions of older rural residents to their communities through targeted programming, including the latest local news and weather,” Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs, wrote. ​

U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), cosponsors of the bill, wrote in a joint statement from January: “From emergency response to sports, entertainment, and news, AM radio is a lifeline that must be protected.” ​