Vote for Your Favorite AARP Video

AARP Hearing Center
AARP has been nominated for 10 Shorty Impact Awards, which recognize the best content on social media and other digital platforms.
Finalists include AARP’s TikTok channel, the podcasts Today’s Tips and The Perfect Scam, and the YouTube series Going Tiny with AARP, featuring real-life stories of people 50 and older who live in tiny homes.
Fans can weigh in and cast their vote for the video they like best. The winner is awarded Audience Honors.
To vote, go to the Shorty Impact Awards and create an account. Links to register your vote are at the top of every entry page, and voting is open through Tuesday, October 21.
To learn about each entry, find links to each AARP video and vote on the pages below:
- Branded Series: Real People, Real Stories
- Medium Length Video: Lauren and Seth Rogen Spotlight Caregiving in New Film
- Conservation & Preservation: These Older Women Are Making a Splash Diving for Trash
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Social Worker Ignites College Dreams Through Golf
- Other Causes: Volunteer Tax Preparer Helps Woman Recover Thousands from IRS
- Public Safety: How to Detect AI Videos, Audio and Images
- Multi-Platform Campaign: AARP Social Security Takeover
- Racial Equality: 'Bicycle Nomad’ Retraces Black History
- Social Justice: Genealogist Searches for Lost African American History
- Influencer, Creator & Celebrity: Mom of My Mom: Millennial Uproots Life for Mom, Finds Strength Online
More From AARP
Meet the Winners of the 2025 AARP Purpose Prize
Nonprofits receive $75,000 each to make a difference in their communities
Defending What You’ve Earned
How AARP fights to protect Social Security and Medicare
AARP and Vatican Team Up for Summit on AgingAging challenges addressed at Vatican summit