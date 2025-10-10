Vote for Your Favorite AARP Video

AARP has been nominated for 10 Shorty Impact Awards, which recognize the best content on social media and other digital platforms.

Finalists include AARP’s TikTok channel, the podcasts Today’s Tips and The Perfect Scam, and the YouTube series Going Tiny with AARP, featuring real-life stories of people 50 and older who live in tiny homes.

Fans can weigh in and cast their vote for the video they like best. The winner is awarded Audience Honors.

To vote, go to the Shorty Impact Awards and create an account. Links to register your vote are at the top of every entry page, and voting is open through Tuesday, October 21.

To learn about each entry, find links to each AARP video and vote on the pages below: