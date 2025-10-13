Javascript is not enabled.

Air Travelers’ Government Shutdown Survival Guide

Experts answer your top questions about how airline travel may be affected — and what to do if it is

a list of canceled and delayed flights on a flight information screen overlaid on an image of united airlines planes on a tarmac
As the federal government shutdown continues, flight delays and cancellations have increased at airports from coast to coast as air traffic controllers call out sick. Here’s what you need to know about how you can manage the delays.
AARP (Mario Tama/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By

Berit Thorkelson,

 
AARP
Published October 13, 2025

In this story

Flight safety | Flight status | TSA lines | Mobility services | Delayed flight | What to do during delay | Canceled flight | Refunds | Travel options

About a week into the U.S. government shutdown that began Oct. 1, a systemic strain on the travel industry began to show. The problem: Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents are among the federal employees classified as essential and so are expected to remain on the job without pay.

Delays due to control tower staffing issues have been reported at a dozen airports from coast to coast, resulting in thousands of delayed or canceled flights. Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles County had no air traffic controllers for over five hours on Oct. 6, 2025, resulting in ground delays of 2½ hours, on average.

It’s unclear when Congress will come to a fiscal agreement that would end the shutdown, and government airport workers’ first payday without a paycheck looms at the end of the month. Considering that an estimated 46 percent of people age 55 and older flew last year, according to Airlines for America’s Air Travelers in America survey, there are likely many older Americans with plane tickets and questions.

Here, experts give advice on what to expect when traveling by air during the government shutdown — and what to do if your trip is affected.

Is it safe to fly during the shutdown?

Between understaffing and stress, agents and controllers are working under less-than-ideal conditions. “Although they are professionals, they’re also human and have worries, like where the mortgage money is going to come from,” says Jeffrey C. Price, an aviation and aerospace science professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “It’s difficult to be thinking about one’s high-stress job while dealing with these significant worries.”

That said, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airlines have policies to accommodate staffing issues, which means the FAA reduces flow to match what the controllers can handle, resulting in delays and cancellations. “As of right now, it’s still perfectly safe,” says Tyler Hosford, a security director at International SOS, a health and security risk services company. If that changes, public-associated and private organizations will speak up, Hosford says. ﻿

For now, he is comfortable keeping the flight plans he and his family have over the next couple of weeks.﻿

Airlines for America, the trade group representing some of the nation’s carriers, agrees it is safe to fly. In a statement on X, the trade group said, “ATC staffing shortages strain the system and cause flights to be spaced out, slowing down everything.”

What’s the best way to stay on top of my flight’s status?

“Typically, the airlines are very good at communicating. So I would make sure that you enable yourself to be communicated with,” says Sally French, a travel expert at NerdWallet. That means opting in to texts or calls and downloading and familiarizing yourself with the airline’s app. You can always check the FAA’s site for widespread delays, too, or simply Google your flight.

Will TSA lines be longer?

French has traveled several times since the shutdown began and hasn’t noticed much of a difference in TSA lines, but she did note that she has TSA PreCheck. That could change as the shutdown continues, as it did during the last shutdown, in 2018. “The longer the shutdown went on, the longer the lines got, as more and more federal personnel called in sick, and some even took part-time jobs,” Price says.

Lines vary greatly by airport. San Francisco International Airport, for example, is one of about 20 that contract out security under TSA’s screening partnership program, and so it operates as usual.

To be safe, arrive as early as your airline recommends.

Are wheelchair assistance and mobility services at airports still operating?

Yes. “Keep in mind that aside from TSA and the air traffic control, pretty much everybody else in an airport environment is privately employed,” Hosford says. That includes assistance services, which are typically contracted through the airline or airport. All should still be offered.

What should I do if my flight is delayed?

You may not have to do much. While traveling in the week post-shutdown, French was alerted about a delay through the airline’s app. It offered her several options to rebook, at no additional cost.

If you’re not working with this best-case scenario, talk to an airline agent and ask if they can “protect” you on the next flight if you think your flight is going to get canceled. This is industry-speak for reserving you a seat on another flight as backup, says John E. DiScala, creator of the travel tips-and-deals website Johnny Jet. “[If] that flight gets canceled, 200 or 300 people are scrambling to get on the next flight, and there are only so many empty seats.” Not all airlines offer protection, and some do only for elite members, but it’s worth asking.

What’s the best use of my delay time?

That’s up to you. Options in airports include spa services, restaurants and Little Free Libraries. DiScala recommends heading to your airline's lounge, even if you have to buy a day pass. If your flight ends up getting canceled, the dedicated service desk there will be able to help you more quickly and calmly than those in the busy terminal. Plus, you'll be comfortable.

What should I do if my flight is canceled?

Start troubleshooting. Immediately get in line to speak with a customer service agent. Use your phone while you wait, either to find a new flight on airlines’ apps or to call them directly. The faster you act, the more options you’ll have.

Flying standby is an option too, but if delays and cancellations become more widespread, this long shot becomes even longer. You may need to book a flight on another carrier 

Will I get a refund if my flight is canceled?

In the event of a canceled flight, the airline is legally required to refund your money, even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket. The refund should include any extras, such as baggage fees and seat upgrades.

Airlines are not required to give you further compensation, such as a voucher or hotel room, though some of the larger carriers may, DiScala says. It doesn’t hurt to ask.

Would I be better off taking a train or another mode of transport?

Amtrak is a government-owned for-profit company, so it is not affected by the shutdown, outside of potential improvement project delays. If switching to train travel is an option for you, it’s worth considering it as a backup. 

Proceeding with air travel plans as usual may well be your best bet. Just build in as much time as possible, be prepared to pivot and remember your manners. The people you’re encountering, whether in the airport or on the phone, did not cause the problem you’re facing. They’re likely dealing with many frustrated travelers, so your patience isn’t just kind; it may make them more willing to help you. Be nice to the agents, and especially to the TSA officers, DiScala says, noting: “They’re working for free right now.”

Berit Thorkelson is a travel writer and editor for aarp.org. She has also written for publications such as National Geographic Traveler, Better Homes & Gardens and The Minnesota Star Tribune's travel section.

