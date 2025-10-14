Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

2 More States Will Stop Taxing Social Security Payments

AARP supported efforts to repeal taxes on benefits in Kansas, West Virginia

By

Andy Markowitz,

 
Updated June 21, 2024
AARP
Comments
Published June 20, 2024
/ Updated June 21, 2024
Outlines of Kansas and West Virginia with a pair of scissors in the middle
AARP (Source: Getty Images (3))

Kansans receiving Social Security benefits will no longer pay state taxes on that income under legislation signed by Gov. Laura Kelly June 21, three days after it was passed by state lawmakers in a special session.

The Social Security provision is part of a broader tax cut package that Kelly, a second-term Democrat, negotiated with Republican legislative leaders after vetoing three prior tax bills over differences in changing the state’s overall income tax structure.

Kansas joins West Virginia in moving this year to end the tax on Social Security payments. West Virginia lawmakers enacted legislation in March that phases out the levy on benefits for all state residents over the next two years.

9 states still tax benefits

Social Security benefits may be subject to federal income taxes, regardless of where you live, depending on your overall income. That tax revenue goes into the trust funds that pay for Social Security and Medicare benefits. A dwindling number of states also tax Social Security income to varying degrees, with that money going into their general funds.

With Kansas’ repeal, only nine states will tax benefits received in 2024: Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia (which will eliminate the tax in 2026). State taxation of benefits also ends this year for Missouri and Nebraska residents under measures adopted in 2023 in those states.

Ending state taxation of Social Security income has been a legislative priority for AARP offices in states where the practice continued.

“We are pleased that legislative leadership and Gov. Kelly worked together to develop and pass a tax plan that prioritizes the elimination of the Social Security income tax,” said AARP Kansas State Director Glenda DuBoise. “Our members played a vital role in this process. Their advocacy, leading up to the special legislative session, helped carry the bill over the finish line.”

Kansas AARP members sent nearly 1,300 phone and online messages to legislators and the governor’s office calling for an end to the benefit tax, the state office said.

Tax on benefits previously tied to income

Under a 2019 law, West Virginia had already eliminated the tax on benefits for most residents but maintained the levy for beneficiaries with an adjusted gross income (AGI) above $50,000 for an individual or $100,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

The new law, signed by Gov. Jim Justice (R) March 27, eliminates the AGI threshold, extending the tax exemption to all Social Security recipients in the state. Beneficiaries will be able to deduct 35 percent of their Social Security income in filing 2024 state taxes (those due by April 15, 2025). The deduction increases to 65 percent for the 2025 tax year and 100 percent for 2026, meaning benefits will not be taxed at all.

“For far too long, West Virginia has been an outlier in its tax treatment of Social Security income,” AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller said in a statement following enactment. “Thousands of older West Virginians engaged with lawmakers through our grassroots advocacy efforts, and it made all the difference in achieving meaningful tax relief for West Virginia retirees.”

Kansas previously taxed benefits for Social Security recipients reporting AGI above $75,000, regardless of filing status.

Ending the tax on benefits had bipartisan support throughout the 2024 legislative session but was tied to broader tax cut proposals that Kelly said would put the state at risk of a budget shortfall. Lawmakers passed three such bills during the session, which adjourned May 1, but Kelly vetoed all three and called for the June 18 special session.

At that meeting, the state House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a $2 billion tax cut package that the governor and legislative leaders had announced days earlier. Among other provisions, the measure will﻿ repeal the tax on Social Security benefits, increase the state’s standard deduction and personal tax exemption, and convert Kansas’ three tax brackets to two, with rates of 5.2 percent and 5.58 percent.

%{postComment}%

Andy Markowitz is an AARP senior writer and editor covering Social Security and retirement. He is a former editor of the Prague Post and Baltimore City Paper.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All