Along with checking current and future benefits and accessing a host of Social Security services, you can use your online My Social Security account to check the status of an application or appeal for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The same holds for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a program administered by Social Security that, like SSDI, provides benefits for people with disabilities.

Members only

If you don’t yet have a My Social Security account, visit the sign-up page to get started. The Social Security Administration (SSA) estimates the setup process will take less than 10 minutes.

Once you have an account, log in with your username and password, scroll down to the “Your Benefit Application” section and select “View Details” under the “More Info” heading to check on your application status.

If your initial disability claim was rejected and you are pursuing an appeal, you can also use My Social Security to track your case through the various review and hearing steps.

When you check your application status at My Social Security, you can find:

The “re-entry number” the SSA issues so that you can return to an online application or appeal you have started but not yet submitted (you can save the information in your filing as you go).

The date Social Security received your application or appeal.

The scheduled hearing date and time.

The address of the office processing your application or appeal.

Whether a decision has been made on your case.

Faster online

You can also get information on your case status by calling the SSA’s national customer-service line (800-772-1213) or making an appointment at your local Social Security office, but managing your application or appeal online is typically faster and simpler.

Calls to the SSA may involve lengthy waits to speak to a live representative, and it can take several weeks to secure an office appointment. With My Social Security, you can get the information you need at any time, on any internet-connected device — but only sign into your account when you are on a secure, private connection such as your home Wi-Fior a virtual private network (VPN).

Keep in mind