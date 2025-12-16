If your spouse had not yet reached full retirement age, Social Security bases the survivor benefit on the deceased’s primary insurance amount — 100 percent of the benefit they would have been entitled to, based on their lifetime earnings.



If the late worker had passed full retirement age — 66 and 10 months for people born in 1959 and 67 for those born in 1960 or later — the survivor benefit is based on what the deceased would have collected had they claimed benefits in the month of death. That means any delayed retirement credits the late spouse would have earned will count for survivor. These credits boost benefits by two-thirds of 1 percent for each month the deceased was past full retirement age.

Say a wage earner born in 1958 dies in 2026, just after turning 68, without having claimed Social Security. Their full retirement age was 66 and 8 months, so their surviving spouse’s benefit calculation would include 16 months of delayed retirement credits. This would increase the survivor benefit by 10.7 percent.

