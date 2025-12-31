The April 2024 leak of files purportedly stolen from National Public Data, a company that amasses information for use in background checks, may have exposed some 2.9 billion records of Americans’ personal data, including hundreds of millions of Social Security numbers. If your number was compromised, will the Social Security Administration (SSA) give you a new one?

Generally speaking, no. The SSA will not replace your Social Security number simply because it has been exposed in a data breach. Nor can you change your number because your Social Security card has been lost or stolen, or to avoid bankruptcy or legitimate debts.

It is possible to get a new number, but only in highly specific circumstances. For example, Social Security can assign you a new number if you can show that you are in danger due to domestic violence or other abuse or are experiencing significant, ongoing financial harm due to identity theft. But the process is not easy.

Domestic abuse

Victims of domestic violence, abuse or harassment must complete a statement explaining their need for a new number and provide documentation of the abuse, such as:

Police reports.

Medical records of injuries.

Restraining orders.

Letters from shelters, counselors, friends or family members with direct knowledge of the situation.

Social Security can help you gather evidence.

If you are changing your name, do that first; Social Security will need to see court approval of the change. If you are also seeking new Social Security numbers for your children, bring proof of custody. You’ll find more information in the SSA pamphlet “New Numbers for Domestic Violence Victims.”

Identity theft

In cases of identity theft, you will need to demonstrate that:

Your number is being used for fraudulent transactions.

You are suffering ongoing harm because of it (a lowered credit rating, for instance, or a loan denial).

You have exhausted all other means at your disposal to solve the problem.

The SSA publication “Identify Theft and Your Social Security Number” has more details, as well as information on how to protect against identify theft and report and resolve problems.

Other situations