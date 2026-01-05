An award letter, also known as an award notice, is what the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out to inform an individual that a claim for benefits has been approved. Although award letters are sent for all types of benefit applications, the term is most associated with disability claims.

How Do I Get My Social Security Award Letter?

If you need to replace your original award letter, you can request a copy by calling Social Security at 800-772-1213 or visiting your local SSA office. (Appointments are required for most in-person services — call ahead to schedule a visit.)

If a copy of the actual award letter is not available, Social Security can provide you with an official letter containing the necessary information.

Keep in mind

An award letter is not the same as a benefit verification letter (also known as a proof of award letter, among other terms). A benefit verification letter is a statement from the SSA that spells out the benefits you are receiving and can be used as evidence of income — for instance, if you are applying for a loan. Unlike an award letter, a benefit verification letter can be obtained instantly online if you have a My Social Security account.