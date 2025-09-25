Disparities in Wealth Transfer: Experiences and Expectations of Adults Ages 50-Plus

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Register now for our ‘Social Security at 90’ tele-town hall with AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan today at 4 p.m. ET

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Disparities in Wealth Transfer: Experiences and Expectations of Adults Ages 50-Plus

By

S. Kathi Brown, AARP Research

 
Published June 06, 2024

Wealth transfers, in the form of inheritances and financial gifts, can play a significant role in boosting the financial security of the individuals who receive them. According to the Survey of Consumer Finances, the average inheritance received by American households is roughly $46,000. However, the average inheritance varies greatly by income and race.

Close up of a Will document

To leave an inheritance, it is critical to have a will that clearly states how you wish your assets to be distributed to your beneficiaries. Many experts agree that even people of modest means should have a will. Having a will has been deemed especially important for people who own property, including those whose main asset is their home, as well as people who hope to leave assets to loved ones who would not ordinarily be prioritized under the state’s inheritance laws. In light of the lower likelihood of Black adults and Hispanic adults to have wills, some researchers have also considered exploring the extent to which incentives to create wills may have an impact on the racial wealth gap over multiple generations.

In April 2024, AARP surveyed 1,869 adults ages 50-plus, including oversamples of Hispanic/Latino adults, Black adults, and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adults, to uncover their expectations and experiences with inheritances and financial gifts and wills. We explored how the findings vary by factors such as income, race/ethnicity, and parental use of wills.

Despite near universal agreement on the importance of having a will, just half of adults ages 50+ currently have one.

More than nine in ten (93%) adults 50-plus say that it is important to them to have an updated legal document such as a will that explains who they would like to receive their assets after they die. However, just half (51%) of adults 50-plus say that they currently have a legal will, including 38% of adults 50–64 and 66% of adults 65-plus.

As might be expected, those who anticipate having considerable assets left at the end of their life are more likely to have a will, compared to those who expect a lower level of assets. White, non-Hispanic adults and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than Black adults and Hispanic adults to have a will. Other groups among whom wills are more common include those with higher incomes, those whose parents had a will, and women.

Among those who don’t have a will, “haven’t gotten around to it” is by far the most common reason (cited by 61%), followed by “don’t have enough assets to make it worth it” (21%), “don’t know how to get started” (19%), “don’t want to think about it” (16%), and “can’t afford to legally create a will” (15%).

Most adults expect to leave an inheritance even though many currently lack a will.

Over half (54%) of adults ages 50-plus expect to leave an inheritance that will substantively impact someone. Importantly, among those who expect to leave an inheritance, more than one in three (37%) do not yet have a will.

As might be expected, adults with higher household incomes and those who anticipate having more assets at the end of their life are more likely to expect to leave an inheritance than their counterparts with lower incomes and lower asset levels. In fact, over 70% of those with incomes of $100K or more as well as those who anticipate their end-of-life assets to exceed $100K expect to leave an inheritance. However, a noteworthy share (four in ten) of those with incomes under $30K expect to leave an inheritance. Expectations of leaving an inheritance also vary by age, with those ages 65-plus more likely than those ages 50–64 to anticipate doing this.

A minority have either already received an inheritance or financial gift or expect to receive one in the future, with non-Hispanic white adults among those especially likely to say both.

One in three (34%) adults ages 50-plus have either already received an inheritance or financial gift that substantively impacted their financial situation (24%) or expect to receive one in the future (15%).

Certain segments of the population are much more likely than others to report having already received a substantive inheritance or financial gift. These segments include but are not limited to adults 65-plus (28%, vs. 20% of those 50–64) and those with household incomes of $30,000 or more (27%, vs. 12% of those with incomes under $30,000).

Notably, compared to Black adults (10%) and Hispanic adults (14%), white, non-Hispanic adults (28%) are more likely to have already received a substantive inheritance or financial gift. White, non-Hispanic adults (16%) are also more likely than Black adults (10%) to expect to receive such a transfer in the future. Other segments that are especially likely to expect to be the beneficiary of a transfer in the future include: adults 50–64, those whose parents have a will, and those who expect to have more assets at the end of their life.

Many have not designated beneficiaries for all of their financial accounts.

Besides having a will, another way to pass down wealth is to designate beneficiaries for your financial accounts. Nearly all (91%) adults ages 50-plus say that they have at least one type of financial account such as a checking account, savings account, retirement account, or other type of financial account. However, of those who have such accounts, just 65% have designated a beneficiary for all of them.

Some adults, especially Black adults and adults with lower incomes, may be passing down debt to the next generation.

While most adults ages 50-plus expect to have no debt by the end of their life, just over one in ten (13%) expect to never fully pay off their debt. Black adults (21%) are especially likely to feel that they will never pay off their debt, compared to just 13% of white adults, 12% of Hispanic adults, and 9% of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adults. The anticipation of never paying off debt also varies by household income, with those whose incomes are under $60,000 (17%) more likely to feel this way than those whose incomes exceed $100,000 (10%).

Implications

Wills are an important vehicle to help ensure that wealth transfers are carried out according to the wishes and expectations of the deceased. However, this research suggests that many people do not have wills in place, including many of those who say that they expect to leave inheritances. While wills do not directly address systemic issues of wealth disparities in the United States, they represent an important wealth transfer tool for all households to keep in mind. Nearly all adults ages 50-plus in our survey expect to have at least some assets remaining at the end of their lives. The lower use of wills by lower-income households and Black and Hispanic households poses a risk that their assets may not be distributed to their loved ones as they had expected. A home is an important asset that the majority of adults 50-plus have, regardless of race/ethnicity. Having a will can help ensure that the home as well as other assets are transferred according to the benefactor’s wishes.

These findings suggest the need for more education about the importance of wills for all adults, regardless of income and asset level, as well as the need to update beneficiaries on financial accounts, and increase access to low-cost will preparation services from trusted and reputable providers. Employers and community organizations may be useful channels for delivering education and low-cost services. Offering information about wills around the time of important life transitions such as marriage, the birth of a child, health changes, and retirement may also be effective.

The following resources may be useful to those interested in learning more about preparing a will and getting finances in order:
• 10 Facts You Need to Know for Writing Your Will
• Will Your Assets Really Go to Your Heirs?
• What Happens to Your Debts After You Die?

The following resources may be useful to those interested in learning more about wealth disparities by race:
• Black Wealth Is Increasing, but so Is the Racial Wealth Gap
• Wealth Surged in the Pandemic, but Debt Endures for Poorer Black and Hispanic Families
• Intergenerational Wealth Transfers: Do Expectations of Leaving an Inheritance Differ Between Black and White Families?
• Wills, Wealth, and Race

Methodology
Interviews were conducted from April 11, 2024 through April 16, 2024 using the Foresight 50+ Omnibus. The final sample included 1,869 U.S. adults 50-plus across the 50 states and the District of Columbia, including a total of 370 Black and African American adults, 389 Hispanic and Latino adults, and 400 Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adults. Interviews were completed in English and Spanish.

Funded and operated by NORC at the University of Chicago, Foresight 50+ is a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population age 50 or older. Interviews were conducted online and via phone. All data are weighted by age, sex, education, race/ethnicity, region, and AARP membership.

For more information, contact S. Kathi Brown of AARP Research at skbrown@aarp.org. Media inquiries should be directed to media@aarp.org.