About half of private sector workers, many of whom work for smaller employers, lack access to payroll deductions for retirement savings. State Auto IRAs are structured to meet the needs and concerns of smaller businesses and others that don’t offer a retirement benefit.

Auto IRA Plus would create a network of 50 state Auto IRA savings programs. Federal legislation would require all 50 programs to have the same basic structure and meet certain standards, but individual states could tailor their program to meet the specific needs of their economy. If a state chooses not to have its own Auto IRA, it could allow another state’s to serve their businesses. Employers could choose to either offer a 401(k)-type plan or allow their workers to use the state Auto IRA.

State-facilitated Auto IRA programs offer a simple structure for employers and employees, with no fees or administrative burden for businesses and default savings options for workers. These programs provide portability, encourage saving through automatic enrollment, and can work alongside 401(k)-type plans. This report addresses ways to greatly expand coverage using simple, cost-effective Auto IRA programs in all 50 states. Read the full report.

Key Takeaways: