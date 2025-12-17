Credit Reporting Change on Low-Balance Medical Debt is a Positive Step Forward, Benefitting Many Older Adults

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Credit Reporting Change on Low-Balance Medical Debt is a Positive Step Forward, Benefitting Many Older Adults

By

Kyra Brown, AARP Public Policy Institute

 &

James McSpadden, AARP Public Policy Institute

 
Published January 22, 2025
Senior couple going over bills at home

In a recent AARP focus group, Malcolm (name changed for privacy), a 64-year-old man with health insurance through his employer and a preexisting condition, shared how over the course of a year, he received two low-balance medical bills he couldn’t afford to pay. The bills went to collection, which elevated his stress, and, in turn, caused his health to deteriorate. That meant additional care, which resulted in more bills and, ultimately, more medical debt. He found himself in a vicious cycle from which he is still trying to escape.

Many older adults like Malcolm carry low-balance medical debt—under $500—that is sold to collection agencies. According to an AARP analysis of 2022 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) data, more than 2.5 million adults ages 50 and older had medical debt under $500 that were sent to collection and ultimately reported on consumer credit reports. Among the medical collections that appeared on consumer credit reports between 2017 and 2022, 34 percent of those carried by adults ages 45 to 61 and 15 percent of those carried by adults ages 62 and older totaled less than $500.

In April 2023, the three major credit rating bureaus (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian) voluntarily began to eliminate medical debts of less than $500 that are sent to collections from all consumer credit reports, as well as removing reports of medical debts that were already paid. This historic change had a favorable benefit for many consumers, including adults ages 50 and older, leading to improved credit scores and lowering the cost of borrowing.

Recently, federal regulators finalized a rule to eliminate all medical debt from credit reports. These changes recognize that medical debts are unique and often unpredictable debts, and that non-payment of medical debts is not predictive of one’s willingness or ability to pay back credit voluntarily borrowed. Even so, state and federal agencies should adopt additional policies to lessen the burden that medical debt poses for many older adults.

Positive change: fewer older adults have medical collections on credit reports

When the credit bureaus removed low-balance medical collections, the number of consumers with observed medical collections on their credit reports dropped dramatically. A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) analysis of a sample of five million credit records showed that 60 percent fewer consumers had medical collections on credit reports in June 2023 as they did in March 2022. Additionally, the sample showed that the percentage of consumers with medical collections on their credit record dropped from around 14 percent in March 2022 to 5 percent in June 2023, and he average number of reported medical collections per consumer dropped from 2.5 to about 1.7 in the same period. As such, CFPB estimates that 15.6 million adults still had a medical collection remaining on their credit reports in June 2023.

After Voluntary Agency Reporting Change, The Share of Consumers With Medical Collections on Credit Reports Between December 2022 and June 2023 Dropped by Half

Share of consumers with at least one medical collection on credit reports

Note: Prior to the voluntary agency reporting change to eliminate medical debts of less than $500 that are sent to collections from all consumer credit reports, medical collections had started to fall for a variety of reasons including a voluntary change by the three major reporting bureaus in July 2022 to exclude paid medical debt on a consumer’s credit report and extend the period before unpaid medical debt appeared on a credit report from six months to one year.

Many of the consumers whose collections were removed from reports were older adults. Despite 92 percent of midlife adults having health insurance coverage, CFPB sample data showed that 16 percent of adults ages 45 to 61 had medical collections on their credit reports. That share fell to 7 percent after the voluntary reporting change. The share of adults ages 62 and older with medical collections on credit reports was 8 percent in March 2022, a smaller share than midlife adults due, in part, to many in this age group having Medicare coverage. This figure fell by more than two-thirds to 3 percent after the reporting change. The acuteness of the drop in both age groups may reflect the high number of low-balance medical collections due to higher rates of chronic conditions and billing complexity resulting from a person having multiple providers and health insurance plans (e.g., Medicare and Medicaid).

Reporting change may improve older adult’s financial health

Medical debt is unique in that it is a type of debt consumers do not voluntarily take on, unlike a mortgage or a car loan. Medical debt is also not a good predictor of creditworthiness; in fact, consumers with medical debts on their credit report repaid debts at the same rates as consumers whose credit scores were approximately 20 points higher. However, the presence of medical debt collections on credit reports has lowered credit scores. Fortunately, a significant result of the reporting change has been improved credit scores. An Urban Institute report found that the average credit score of consumers whose medical debt collections disappeared from credit reports increased from 585 (August 2022) to 615 (August 2023).

Individuals with higher credit scores as a result of the change can enjoy increased financial security and expanded access to credit products with lower interest rates and higher returns on investment. They can, for example, more easily rent an apartment, get approved for a car loan, purchase home insurance, and increase their financial borrowing capacity. Higher credit scores are especially important for older adults who might need to open new lines of credit to cover basic needs like out-of-pocket health care costs or caregiver-related expenses.

Reporting change is a first step

While the credit agency reporting change has meaningful benefits, debt collections and medical debt remain issues for older adults.

The voluntary reporting change only eliminated low-balance collections from credit reports. As such, many older adults continue to have larger medical debt collections on their credit reports. After the reporting change, the CFPB observed that among adults with medical collections on credit reports nearly a third (31 percent) were ages 45 to 61 and 15 percent were adults 62 and older.

Moreover, the source of the issue remains. Regardless of what a credit report shows, many older adults are dealing with medical debt. Close to half of adults ages 50 to 64 and more than one in five adults ages 65 and older report carrying some level of medical debt, ranging from hundreds of dollars to over $10,000. 2022 SIPP data showed that more than 8.6 million adults ages 50 and older had medical debt on credit reports that exceeded $500; 40 percent had debt exceeding $5,000; and 10 percent exceeding $25,000.

Such debt can affect both financial and physical health. For example, 62 percent of Medicare-age adults with health care debt reported delaying, skipping, or seeking alternatives to needed health care or prescription medications in the past year due to costs. Also, higher levels of debt are found to increase stress, resulting in increased likelihoods of medical conditions. With respect to financial health, debt during retirement may reduce asset accumulations and result in lower levels of retirement income security.

Medical debt, collections, and credit reports moving forward

The voluntary reporting change is a significant step forward for adults ages 50 and older. Removing low-balance medical debt collections from credit reports will not only benefit large numbers of older adults who had been unfairly penalized for having medical conditions that may not be fully covered by insurance, but will also provide a fairer reflection of the likelihood that consumers will pay other debts that they may have willingly incurred. Put simply, removing low-balance medical collections from credit reports improves credit scores, which in turn may improve the health and financial well-being of this population. Recently, the CFPB has issued a final rule to ban the inclusion of all medical debt on credit reports and limit the use of medical collections by creditors. AARP submitted comments in support of this rule, though others are challenging the rule in court.

Policymakers should attend to the effects that existing, larger-balance medical debt collections currently have on older adults’ credit and find ways to help relieve the medical debt burden carried by so many older adults. Additionally, policymakers should consider future debt accumulation—as adults ages 50 and older remain particularly vulnerable to acquiring medical debt due to chronic conditions and insurance billing complexities and inaccuracies. Further steps are needed to directly address the affordability of health care, so that fewer people have to face the problems of medical debt, medical collections, and the resulting repercussions.