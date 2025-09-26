Javascript is not enabled.

By

Carmenza Millan

 &

Lona Choi-Allum, AARP Research

 
Published August 30, 2022

Traditionally, many employers have promoted worksite wellness, mostly with a concentration on physical wellness and workplace safety. But the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the increased importance of emotional and mental well-being of workers. Whether back in the workplace or working remotely, workers continue to prioritize staying emotionally and physically healthy.

Stretching at the Office

With an increase in the percentage of workers who are now very comfortable working in-person, it’s not surprising the positive impact it has on mental well-being.

Since we last fielded this study in February/March 2023, the percentage of the ages 50-plus labor force working all or most of their hours in-person and the percentage of those working all or most of their hours from home or remotely, has remained steady (76% to 73% and 18% to 19%, respectively). In fact, we see a significant increase among those who report that working in-person has had a positive impact on their mental well-being from Wave 1 (2022), 35%, to Wave 3 (2024), 41%.  However, this is not surprising given that we see an increase in the percentage of workers participating in in-person social activities at work to manage their overall well-being. 

Research shows that the quest for wellness continues to prompt workers to do at least one thing to manage their overall well-being (2022: 94%; 2023:97%; 2024: 96%). Getting enough rest/sleep (65%), eating a healthy diet (59%), and getting regular exercise (55%) continue to top the list. However, the percentage of workers getting enough rest/sleep decreased by six percentage points. While these top items are the same regardless of age, the proportion of workers engaging in some of them varies. Compared to workers 50–64, those 65-plus are more likely to manage their overall wellness by eating a healthy diet (71% vs. 57%).

Whether working on-site or remotely, workplace stressors continue to impact wellness.

Most workers 50-plus are satisfied with their jobs (88%). However, when compared to workers 65-plus, workers age 50–64 are more likely to be dissatisfied with their jobs (14% vs. 6%). And for those working on-site, maintaining a work–life balance (24%) continues to rise to the top as a workplace stressor, followed by having control over their time (23%), and being able to get their work completed (20%) — with no significant differences by age.While work continues to be important, many workers say the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted their priorities. And, workers want employers to do more to promote their overall well-being.

While work continues to be important, many workers say the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted their priorities. And, workers want employers to do more to promote their overall well-being.

One in five workers age 50-plus continue to report that they now prioritize their overall well-being over their job, when they did the opposite before the COVID-19 pandemic (Wave 1: 19%; Wave 2: 20%; Wave 3: 19%). When it comes to what is most important in the workplace as it relates to overall well-being, more money (31%), time off (26%), and benefits (16%) are cited most often by all workers ages 50-plus. Workers 65-plus are more likely than workers age 50–64 to say flexibility (24% vs. 14%) and lifelong learning and training opportunities (6% vs. 1%) are most important.

Workers age 50-plus believe there are steps employers can take to address overall well-being. According to them, the top three actions are paying employees fairly (64%), increasing traditional benefit offerings (51%), and encouraging employees to take time off from work (51%). Workers ages 50-64 are more likely than those 65-plus to say employers should encourage employees to take time off from work (53% vs 41%) and provide mental health resources (35% vs. 19%), while workers age 65-plus are more likely than those age 50-64 to say employers should recognize employee contributions on a regular basis (60% vs 48%). Although seven in 10 workers ages 50-plus (71%) agree that their current workplace promotes their overall well-being, the percentage who strongly agree decreased from Wave 1 (30%) to Wave 2 (24%) and Wave 3 (25%).

Methodology 

2022 – Wave 1: Interviews were conducted in two waves: May 19–23, 2022, and June 17–21, 2022, among 2,020 U.S. adults ages 50-plus in the Foresight 50+Omnibus. This included 832 adults who are currently working. Interviews were conducted online and via phone. All data are weighted by age, sex, education, race/ethnicity, region, and AARP membership.

2023 – Wave 2: Interviews were conducted in two waves: February 23–27, 2023 and March 23–28, 2023 among 2,033 U.S. adults age 50-plus in the Foresight 50+ Omnibus. This included 776 adults who are currently working. Interviews were conducted online and via phone. All data are weighted by age, sex, education, race/ethnicity, region, and AARP membership.

2024 – Wave 3: Interviews were conducted in two waves: November 9–13, 2023 and December 7–11, 2023 among 2,041 U.S. adults age 50-plus in the Foresight 50+ Omnibus. This included 759 adults who are currently working. Interviews were conducted online and via phone. All data are weighted by age, sex, education, race/ethnicity, region, and AARP membership.

Foresight 50+ Omnibus

Funded and operated by NORC at the University of Chicago, Foresight 50+ is a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population age 50 or older.

For more information about this survey, pleasecontact Lona Choi-Allum at lallum@aarp.org. For media inquiries, contact External Relations at media@aarp.org.

Workplace Wellness Among Workers Age 50-Plus: Annotated Questionnaire, February 2024

PDF

Methodology: May 2022

PDF

Methodology: June 2022

PDF

Methodology: February 2023

PDF

Methodology: March 2023

PDF

Methodology: November 2023

PDF

Methodology: December 2023

PDF

In 2022, AARP Research began sharing workforce trends on a variety of topics as they relate to workers age 50 and over. A new topic is highlighted every two months, and data for each topic are gathered through a nationally representative online survey with results posted in an annotated questionnaire. Each survey topic will be refielded every six to eight months to gather trend data. Results will be available for public use. 