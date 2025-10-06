There’s a frightening reality when it comes to fraud: The bad guys generally know where to find you.



And crooks are snookering victims through myriad apps ﻿that people willingly download onto their smartphones. App fraud takes different forms:

Some apps carrying malware or malicious code are copycats﻿ if not outright fakes.

Some provide what is promised in their descriptions but lure you with free trials that quickly convert into costly and difficult-to-cancel subscriptions.

Some fleece consumers for services that are free or inexpensive elsewhere.

Members only

And sometimes scammers exploit perfectly legitimate apps from reputable developers for nefarious purposes — to steal your data, identity or money.

“Facebook started with good intentions to connect people from all over the world, but we know it’s a hotbed for scams. Same with LinkedIn, Instagram, Words With Friends, any of those spaces,” says Amy Nofziger, director of victim support ﻿for the AARP﻿ Fraud Watch Network. “Where people are at, the scammers will meet you there﻿, and they will use them to their advantage.”

Folks download apps for lots of swell reasons: convenience, entertainment, social networking, utility and because they may even save money. The prevalence of apps fraud is not a reason to ditch them.

But you should not have a false sense of security because you are using an app instead of patrolling cyberspace on your PC or reading suspicious emails. In those ﻿situations, you may have been conditioned to be more cautious.

Here are some of the warning flags ﻿of potentially fraudulent apps, a﻿long with steps to minimize the risk.

1. Consider where the app came from﻿

“The biggest threat as far as getting a downright malicious app is getting it from a website instead of an app store,” said Christopher Budd, former senior global threat communications manager at Avast, a digital security firm headquartered in the Czech Republic. Budd strongly recommends sticking with Apple’s App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.

Even so, the risks are generally elevated on Android, experts suggest. Apple makes app developers go through tighter hoops before inviting them into its App Store.

Android apps have a potentially less secure “open source” flavor. Open source software can be modified and shared because its design is publicly available. ﻿

Historically, if an Android version of a popular iOS app lagged, “the bad people would jump in during that window of opportunity and start offering their malicious look-alike for Android before the actual legitimate one came out,” said Budd, who now leads a cybersecurity team at the United Kingdom-based Sophos security firm.