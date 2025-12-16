﻿Can you imagine what you’d do with $1.1 ﻿billion? That’s the estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Dec. 15. It’s the sixth-largest in Powerball history.﻿

The possibilities are endless. ﻿But before you get excited, know that you’ll have to pay Uncle Sam a hefty portion of your earnings﻿ — 24 percent in federal taxes off the top, to be exact. Also, you’ll need to decide between annuity payments spread over 30﻿ years and a lump sum of roughly $503.4﻿ million before taxes.

Still, it’s fun to dream. Let’s explore what you could buy if you suddenly had $1.1 billion in your bank account.

2 Jeff Bezos-worthy yachts

The Amazon founder owns a 417-foot-long schooner that cost an estimated $500 million. Koru has a 246-foot-long support ship, Abeona, which has a helipad, just in case you forget to pick up a loaf of bread on the way back from Monaco. With $1.1 billion﻿, you could have ﻿two superyacht﻿s﻿ the size of Bezos’﻿.

2 of the world’s most valuable diamonds

Everybody knows about the Hope Diamond. The 45.5﻿-carat gem was worth an estimated $350 million in 2024﻿ (although removing its curse would probably cost extra). With your Powerball winnings, you could buy that big blue rock and the even more expensive Cullinan Diamond﻿, a collection of gems cut from the largest rough diamond ever found and valued at $400 million — and still have $350 million left to expand your collection of fine jewelry.﻿

10 F-35 fighter planes

Lots of rich folks have private planes. But do they have one that can wreak terror from the sky? You could, assuming any country in its right mind would sell you the U.S.’ s most advanced warplane. In fact, you could have a fleet of nine of the roughly $101.5 million airplanes (airport storage not included.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots So Far $2.04 billion — Nov. ﻿7, 202﻿2 $1.7﻿9 billion — Sept. 6, 2025 $1.﻿﻿77 billion — Oct. 1﻿1, 2023﻿ $1.5﻿9 billion — Jan. 13, 2016 $1.32﻿﻿ billion — April﻿ 6, 2024 $1.08 ﻿billion — July 19, 202﻿3 $842 ﻿﻿million — Jan. ﻿1, 202﻿4 $768 million — March 27, 2019 $75﻿9 million — Aug. 23, 201﻿7 $75﻿5 million — Feb. 6, 20﻿23 Source: powerball.com ﻿

20 SpaceX Tourist Trips

Fancy a trip to outer space? You could get your chance to see the world in a 13-foot-wide SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. To boot, you’ll go around the globe every 90 minutes. And, because the trip costs $55 million per seat, you could make that voyage 20 times.﻿﻿

87 Mickey Mantle rookie cards

Collectors argue about which baseball card is worth the most, but the 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card is hard to beat. It fetched $12.6 million at auction in 2022. ﻿