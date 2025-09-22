﻿You’ve probably noticed that your grocery bill is getting bigger. Eggs, cheese, fruits and vegetables, seafood — they’re all going up in price due to the one-two punch of lingering inflation and tariffs on imported foods.

Your morning cup of joe? Ground roast coffee prices jumped 20.9 percent from August 2024 to August 2025, reaching $8.87 per pound. Your breakfast omelet? A dozen large eggs now cost $3.58, up from $3.20 a year ago.

Members only

The good news: AARP readers are a savvy bunch when it comes to finding ways to cut their grocery costs. We asked them how they do it. Here are some of their money-saving strategies. (Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

1. Shop generic and store brands

﻿A recent CNET study of groceries sold at Wegman’s and Stop & Shop found that generic products cost up to 40 percent less. Readers say that many taste just as good, if not better, than their name-brand counterparts.

“Buy store brands. The price is lower, and most are made by the name-brand companies.” —Tony

“We buy a lot of generics. They are just as good as the brand names. My dad worked for a wholesaler and said they come off the same line but different labels!” —Cheryl

More tips: 7 Products You Should (Almost) Always Buy Generic

2. Check receipts for errors

Sometimes cashiers make mistakes. For example, you could have overpaid if you were rung up for organic lettuce when you purchased conventional lettuce. Reviewing receipts can help you spot costly errors.

“Always check your receipt to see if things are priced correctly. Example: I purchased one bundle of broccoli, but the checker rang it up as 11 bundles. An easy mistake, but still, it necessitated a stop at the customer convenience counter the next time I went to the store to get back the $20 overcharge. I wait until I get home to check my receipts so I don’t feel rushed and have time to look them over closely. I can’t tell you how many times I have found errors.” —Zambi

More tips: The Pros and Cons of Receipt Apps to Earn Extra Cash

3. Get the most out of coupons and sales

Some readers check weekly circulars religiously, use grocery store apps and hunt for digital coupons to find the best deals.

“I was a couponer for many years. Habits I continue are studying the ads, loading digital coupons and creating a list based on these and focusing on it. I don’t even see other things [at the store].” —Rondo

“I make my weekly menu based on the store ads.” ﻿ —Kee

﻿ “My wife goes to one grocery store, and I go to another. Using each of their apps and weekly ads, we often save up to 50 percent on our total orders.” —Troy﻿

More tips: I Saved $26 on Groceries by Using Coupons, 7 Couponing Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make