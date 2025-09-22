Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

11 Ways AARP Readers Save Money on Groceries

Follow their lead to cut costs at the supermarket

By

Daniel Bortz,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 23, 2025
food, money, receipts and sales signs pointing to a shopping cart on a yellow background
AARP (Getty Images, 11)

﻿You’ve probably noticed that your grocery bill is getting bigger. Eggs, cheese, fruits and vegetables, seafood — they’re all going up in price due to the one-two punch of lingering inflation and tariffs on imported foods. 

Your morning cup of joe? Ground roast coffee prices jumped 20.9 percent from August 2024 to August 2025, reaching $8.87 per pound. Your breakfast omelet? A dozen large eggs now cost $3.58, up from $3.20 a year ago. 

The good news: AARP readers are a savvy bunch when it comes to finding ways to cut their grocery costs. We asked them how they do it. Here are some of their money-saving strategies. (Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

1. Shop generic and store brands

﻿A recent CNET study of groceries sold at Wegman’s and Stop & Shop found that generic products cost up to 40 percent less. Readers say that many taste just as good, if not better, than their name-brand counterparts.

  • “Buy store brands. The price is lower, and most are made by the name-brand companies.” —Tony
  • “We buy a lot of generics. They are just as good as the brand names. My dad worked for a wholesaler and said they come off the same line but different labels!” —Cheryl

More tips: 7 Products You Should (Almost) Always Buy Generic 

2. Check receipts for errors

Sometimes cashiers make mistakes. For example, you could have overpaid if you were rung up for organic lettuce when you purchased conventional lettuce. Reviewing receipts can help you spot costly errors.

  • “Always check your receipt to see if things are priced correctly. Example: I purchased one bundle of broccoli, but the checker rang it up as 11 bundles. An easy mistake, but still, it necessitated a stop at the customer convenience counter the next time I went to the store to get back the $20 overcharge. I wait until I get home to check my receipts so I don’t feel rushed and have time to look them over closely. I can’t tell you how many times I have found errors.” —Zambi

More tips: The Pros and Cons of Receipt Apps to Earn Extra Cash

3. Get the most out of coupons and sales

Some readers check weekly circulars religiously, use grocery store apps and hunt for digital coupons to find the best deals.

  • “I was a couponer for many years. Habits I continue are studying the ads, loading digital coupons and creating a list based on these and focusing on it. I don’t even see other things [at the store].” —Rondo
  • “I make my weekly menu based on the store ads.”﻿ —Kee
  • “My wife goes to one grocery store, and I go to another. Using each of their apps and weekly ads, we often save up to 50 percent on our total orders.” —Troy﻿

More tips: I Saved $26 on Groceries by Using Coupons7 Couponing Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make

Most Popular

4. Don’t shop on an empty stomach

This is time-tested advice, according to many of our readers.

  • “Eat BEFORE you go grocery shopping.”—Moyra
  • “Go preferably in the morning, when you’re NOT hungry!”﻿ —Marva
  • “Shop after eating a good meal. A hungry man can turn a ‘quick trip for milk’ into a $100 adventure real fast.” —Christopher﻿

More tips: 11 Mistakes Retirees Make at the Supermarket

5. Reduce food waste

On average, Americans throw out more than 400 pounds of food per person annually, according to research from the National Resources Defense Council. Our readers offered a few suggestions to cut down on food waste.

  • “Be creative with leftovers. Reinvent a new dish!﻿ —Dorene
  • “Freeze extras so nothing is wasted.” —Nancy
  • “Buy the same things every time, necessities only.”﻿ —Stacy
  • “Force yourself to eat leftovers promptly before they go bad and you have to toss them. That’s another meal you don’t have to pay for.” —Blake﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

More tips: 9 Ways to Reduce Food Waste at HomeSmart Guide to Reducing Food Waste

﻿6. Cook flexibly

Don’t be afraid to try making a new dish or adjust a recipe when certain ingredients go on sale or prices rise. 

  • “I have cut meat costs down by using less in soups, stews and casseroles.” —Cindy
  • “I sometimes change what I am going to cook if the ingredients are too costly.” —Nancy
  • “Try experimenting with ﻿vegan cooking. Animal products are the most expensive items on your shopping list.” —Martika﻿

More tips: Stretch Your Food Budget With Tips From Chef Lidia Bastinich

7. Go grocery shopping online

In an April 2025 survey of U.S. consumers by Coresight Research, more than half of respondents ages 45 to 60﻿ and nearly 2 in 5 adults over 60﻿ said they had purchased groceries online in the previous 12 months. Readers who shop for groceries online say it helps them avoid impulse purchases.

  • “Order online and have the order delivered, or pick it up. That saves time, and you are not tempted to buy things not on your list.” —Jayne
  • “If I never step foot in the store, there’s no way that I can buy something extra to add to the price of my grocery list, or that looks so good that I can’t resist throwing it in my shopping cart.” —Peggy
  • “I started shopping online again with home delivery, like I did during the COVID shutdown. Even with the fee and tip, I am saving money because there is no impulse buying.” —Darlene

More tips: 13 Smart Tips for Online Grocery Shoppers

8. Don’t shop at just one store

Food prices and sales can vary by grocer. Many of our readers said they shop at several supermarkets to find the best deals.

  • “Shop at different stores for different things. You could be at a store and go to a different one and get the same thing for half the price.” —Wendy
  • “I buy pizza crusts, burrito wraps and most nonfoods, like soap, at Dollar Tree. I get my favorite seafood from a local Asian grocery store.” —Thomas
  • “Compare prices on frequently purchased items at several local stores.” —Sandra

More tips: 6 Signs You’re Becoming a Cheapskate at the Supermarket

9. Make a list and stick to it

Dozens of our readers said this helps them save money by preventing impulse buys.

  • “Make a list beforehand and abide by it.” —Marcus
  • “Make a list of essentials! Don’t cruise the aisles.” ﻿—Moyra
  • “We have a basic list of regular items in a spreadsheet with columns for each week to check off what we need.” —Patreecia

More tips: 10 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Supermarket

10. Buy in bulk when your favorite products go on sale

When their favorite items get marked down, our readers stock up to maximize their savings.

  • “Buy meat in bulk when it is on sale and freeze it.” —Anne
  • “My husband likes olives with garlic and jalapeno. I get a 32-ounce jar at Costco for the same price as a 6-ounce jar at our local grocery store.” —Claudia

More tips: 10 Products to Buy in Bulk

11. Use senior discounts

A number of grocery stores, including major chains such as Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and Weis Markets, offer discounts to older shoppers, typically picking one day per week or per month. These discounts generally range from 5 percent to 10 percent off your grocery bill or select items. (Deals can vary by location, so it’s best to check with your local store.)

  • “My Brookshire’s gives a 5 percent discount on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It’s not much, but every little bit helps.” —D.J.
  • “Every Tuesday, the ACME market in New Jersey where I shop offers 5 percent discounts to those 60 and over.” —Patrick
  • “Whenever possible, I shop on Tuesday to take advantage of my grocery store’s senior discount. It’s 6 percent off everything, no matter how much I buy. It may not seem like much, but it does add up.” —Patricia

More tips: 13 Supermarkets That Give Seniors a Discount

%{postComment}%

Daniel Bortz is a personal finance editor at AARP. His work has been published by the New York Times, Washington Post, Consumer Reports, Entrepreneur, Kiplinger, Newsweek, Money and other national publications.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All