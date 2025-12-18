As we close out 2025, a reflection on the Money Manners column feels appropriate — especially as we retire it. (More on that below.)

It has been a pleasure — and, I’ll admit, sometimes a challenge — to write this column every two weeks for the past 14 months. For many people, financial etiquette is a difficult subject to discuss. How we handle delicate conversations around inheritances, prenups and other sensitive financial matters is not an easy thing to balance. And all of it must be done while respecting the different perspectives and experiences people bring toward money.

I am so grateful for your participation over this last year. Your emails provided me with unique insights into the financial etiquette issues that matter most to people 50-plus.

The most-read Money Manners columns covered tipping, conflicts that can arise when parents pay for their child’s wedding, appreciation (or lack thereof) from grandchildren for birthday presents from their grandparents, selling something you’ve been gifted by a loved one and helping adult children establish their financial independence.

Money Manners Lizzie Post is AARP's financial etiquette columnist. She is the great-great-granddaughter of etiquette legend Emily Post. She’s also the co-president of The Emily Post Institute, co-author of Emily Post’s Etiquette: the Centennial Edition and co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

That doesn’t surprise me. At the Emily Post Institute, where my fifth-generation family business offers professional etiquette advice and training, articles about tipping, wedding finances and expressions of gratitude have figured heavily into our website’s search results and the questions we receive from listeners of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

When we feel pressured to leave a tip that’s more than we feel comfortable leaving, it can make us question whether we’re being reasonable or a total cheapskate.

When we feel like our financial contributions are not appreciated, we often dwell on the recipient’s lack of gratitude, whether it’s for something fun, like a wedding present or a gift to a grandchild, or something more serious, like the professional care of a loved one.