Around 1 in 4 millennials and 1 in 5 Gen Xers say they expect to receive an inheritance, according to Northwestern Mutual’s 2025 Planning & Progress Study. For some, that bequest will include a vacation home from their parents.

But siblings don’t always agree on how shared vacation homes are managed and how the bills are paid. Here is our etiquette expert’s advice for one Money Manners reader.

My four siblings and I inherited a small vacation cabin from our mother. We all get along and decided to keep it, sharing maintenance costs equally. One sibling lives there in the summer and handles upkeep; another manages the finances. Major expenses are discussed together, but routine costs like taxes and insurance are not.

A few times a year, the sibling in charge of finances emails a cost breakdown and each person’s share. Every time, one sibling complains about the expense, even though their finances are as good as — or better than — ours. We want this sibling to feel included, and no one wants to suggest a buyout, since that might imply they’re unwelcome. How should we handle this?

Money Manners Lizzie Post is AARP's financial etiquette columnist. She is the great-great-granddaughter of etiquette legend Emily Post. She’s also the co-president of The Emily Post Institute, co-author of Emily Post’s Etiquette: the Centennial Edition and co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

First off, kudos to you and your siblings. Aside from the consistent complainer, it sounds like you have a great system worked out. I also love hearing that your intention is for this vocal sibling to still feel welcome and included and that you want to approach this with care.

A few strategies come to mind. The first may not be the most satisfying, but it’s worth asking: Does the cabin-dwelling sibling feel OK anticipating and rolling with these complaints, and treating them as just part of the gig?