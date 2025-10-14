6 Bad Money Habits to Break

Brushing your teeth, putting on a seat belt — plenty of daily habits are so ingrained, we never consciously think about them. When it comes to money, though, your everyday practices might not be so good for you.

It’s easy to fall into certain spending and saving habits that aren’t beneficial for your financial health, especially if you are drawing close to or already in retirement. ﻿

Here are six you’ll want to kick to the curb.

1. Putting expenses on autopilot

Too many of us don’t keep track of where our money goes each month. A 2023 Nerdwallet survey found that around 1 in 4 people don’t make a budget, and among those who do, 84 percent admit to sometimes breaking it. Companies make it easy by encouraging you to sign up for automatic renewal for everything from streaming subscriptions to gym memberships to cloud services. The downside of this convenience is you might not notice when a company raises its prices, or you could entirely forget about subscriptions you no longer need﻿. Americans spend, on average, more than $200 a year for subscriptions they don’t use, a recent CNET survey found.

“Almost everybody can do a better job making certain they understand, ‘What are my fixed expenses, and what are my discretionary expenses?’ and then, ‘What is a reasonable amount for me to be spending?’” says Marguerite Weese, chief operating officer of Wilmington Trust Emerald Family Office & Advisory, the wealth management division of M&T Bank.

While monitoring one’s spending is good practice for everyone, financial advisers say retirees should be especially vigilant.

More people leaving the workforce today get their retirement income from defined-contribution retirement plans like 401(k)s, rather than defined-benefit pensions, where you get a set amount every month. If you depend on dividends and interest income to pay your bills, you’re relying on an income stream that has the potential to go up or down depending on economic conditions. Actively monitoring your expenses can help you prepare for those income fluctuations.

2. Recycling passwords

Yes, it’s a pain in the neck to keep track of a gazillion passwords. But privacy experts say you really need to stop using a combination of your pet’s name and your birthday to unlock your online accounts.

Also, conveniences like using a social media account to sign in to a shopping site can exacerbate the problem because a single compromised password would give criminals access to multiple accounts. A recent AARP survey found that more than 2 in 5 Americans 18 and older reported losing money to scams or having sensitive information stolen and used fraudulently, and almost two-thirds admitted they don’t use different passwords across accounts and devices.