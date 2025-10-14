Javascript is not enabled.

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

6 Bad Money Habits to Break

Ditch these routines to put a lid on your spending, shore up your nest egg and accomplish other financial goals

By

Martha C. White,

 
AARP
Published August 28, 2025
a hammer breaks a credit card made of brick
Doug Chayka

Key takeaways

Brushing your teeth, putting on a seat belt — plenty of daily habits are so ingrained, we never consciously think about them. When it comes to money, though, your everyday practices might not be so good for you.

It’s easy to fall into certain spending and saving habits that aren’t beneficial for your financial health, especially if you are drawing close to or already in retirement. ﻿

Here are six you’ll want to kick to the curb. 

1. Putting expenses on autopilot

Too many of us don’t keep track of where our money goes each month. A 2023 Nerdwallet survey found that around 1 in 4 people don’t make a budget, and among those who do, 84 percent admit to sometimes breaking it. Companies make it easy by encouraging you to sign up for automatic renewal for everything from streaming subscriptions to gym memberships to cloud services. The downside of this convenience is you might not notice when a company raises its prices, or you could entirely forget about subscriptions you no longer need﻿. Americans spend, on average, more than $200 a year for subscriptions they don’t use, a recent CNET survey found.

“Almost everybody can do a better job making certain they understand, ‘What are my fixed expenses, and what are my discretionary expenses?’ and then, ‘What is a reasonable amount for me to be spending?’” says Marguerite Weese, chief operating officer of Wilmington Trust Emerald Family Office & Advisory, the wealth management division of M&T Bank.

While monitoring one’s spending is good practice for everyone, financial advisers say retirees should be especially vigilant.  

More people leaving the workforce today get their retirement income from defined-contribution retirement plans like 401(k)s, rather than defined-benefit pensions, where you get a set amount every month. If you depend on dividends and interest income to pay your bills, you’re relying on an income stream that has the potential to go up or down depending on economic conditions. Actively monitoring your expenses can help you prepare for those income fluctuations.

2. Recycling passwords

Yes, it’s a pain in the neck to keep track of a gazillion passwords. But privacy experts say you really need to stop using a combination of your pet’s name and your birthday to unlock your online accounts.

Also, conveniences like using a social media account to sign in to a shopping site can exacerbate the problem because a single compromised password would give criminals access to multiple accounts. A recent AARP survey found that more than 2 in 5 Americans 18 and older reported losing money to scams or having sensitive information stolen and used fraudulently, and almost two-thirds admitted they don’t use different passwords across accounts and devices. 

What’s more, older adults are more vulnerable to cybercrime. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Americans age 60 and older lost $4.8 billion in 2024.

You can help prevent crooks from unlocking your accounts by implementing multifactor authentication, which essentially double-checks that it’s you who’s trying to access the account, and not reusing passwords. 

Consider using a password manager like Bitwarden, 1Password or LastPass to save your login information and protect your passwords. Most password managers charge a small monthly fee.

3. Helicopter parenting your portfolio

Constantly checking your account balances when you’re worried about the stock market’s direction is a good way to give yourself heartburn. More importantly, you risk succumbing to the temptation to exit the market in a panic — almost always a money-losing move.

Don’t get hung up on day-to-day movements of stocks. “Checking portfolios during volatile market environments can lead investors to make emotional decisions that usually work against them,” says Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at wealth and investment management firm LPL Financial. “When markets are volatile and stocks are down, that’s when people get the most nervous, and that tends to be the worst time to sell.”

Historically, the worst days for stocks have been followed by the best days. If you cash out at the bottom, you lose the ability to gain those big recoveries.

4. Putting your nest egg in a slow cooker

While too much vigilance can be a bad habit for your investment accounts, a set-it-and-forget-it approach can also be a recipe for trouble. Changes in market conditions can cause the percentage of your money allocated to different investments to shift, potentially leaving you with more risk than you want to take on.

Weese advises checking your portfolio every few months to ensure that your investment allocations are where you want them to be. If you have a financial adviser, they can help you with this. If you’re self-managing your investments, Weese says software programs such as Monarch, Wealthfront and Empower can help you make adjustments based on your risk tolerance.

5. Chasing credit card sign-up promotions

Applying for credit cards that dangle handsome sign-up bonuses, like buckets of frequent-flier miles, might seem like a smart move, but it can hurt your finances.

The fine print on those offers generally requires you to charge hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars within the first few months of opening the card. You could find yourself stretching your budget or buying things you don’t need to meet that threshold.

Bonus chasing can also hurt your credit score. Each time you apply for a credit card, the lender conducts a “hard pull” of your credit file. According to Credit Karma, each hard inquiry dings your credit score by a few points, depending on your credit profile. And if you’re a serial card-hopper, be warned: Multiple hard inquiries in a short period do even more damage.

Opening a slew of new credit cards also has the cumulative effect of lowering your average account age, which can harm your credit score.

6. Pinching every penny

While frugality is a virtue, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, says Nick Campanale, senior vice president at Citizens Private Wealth. He sees clients who, after decades of socking away money for retirement, are fearful about spending the nest egg they’ve worked so hard to build.

“I’ve seen people who will underspend,” he says. “They don’t actually enjoy the money.”

Being a cheapskate can also backfire in certain situations, like if you’re avoiding essential home repairs to save money or purchasing groceries in bulk that you won’t eat before they expire.

The bottom line? Little changes to your everyday activities can help shore up your financial security.

The key takeaways were created with the assistance of generative AI. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

Martha C. White writes about business, finance and the economy. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, CNN, Time, NBC News, Money and other outlets.

