Best Things to Buy in January 2026

Look for price cuts on fitness gear, linens, winter clothes and more

By

Cameron Huddleston,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 30, 2025
a collage of items likely on sale in january, including blankets, a treadmill, activewear and seasonal holiday decor and clothing
AARP (Getty Images, 5)

After several months of big sales events leading up to the holidays, the new year might feel like it’s starting off with a fizzle rather than a bang as far as deals go.

“There’ll be some discounts but likely not an impressive level,” says Julie Ramhold, a senior editor at DealNews, a comparison shopping website. “It’ll be good to save on things consumers are already planning to buy, but the deals probably won’t be good enough to sway budget-minded shoppers who are on the fence.”

Many of the markdowns will be on unsold inventory from 2025 that stores are trying to move off their shelves, says Alexander Ketter, a consumer savings specialist for Coupons.com. Some retailers will offer price cuts on open-box items that were returned after the holidays. Shoppers can also expect to see sales on certain products tied to common New Year’s resolutions.

Whether you’re heading to the mall to make returns or simply don’t want to miss an opportunity to snag a deal, here are seven things you’ll find on sale in January. 

Activewear

If you’ve vowed to exercise more in the new year, look out for deals on the athletic apparel you’ll need to hit the gym, yoga studio or neighborhood streets for brisk walks. The best deals will be at department stores and big-box retailers, Ramhold says.

You’ll also find sales at pricier retailers that specialize in activewear, such as Athleta, Lululemon and Vuori, and discounts on higher-end brands at department stores like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. “If those are the brands shoppers are interested in, it should be a good time to look for deals,” Ramhold says.

Where to look for deals: Amazon, Macy’s, Target

Potential savings: up to 30 percent off

Fitness gear

Retailers know that many people set fitness-related New Year’s resolutions. “As a result, shoppers will be able to find discounts on fitness equipment, as retailers look to capture demand at its highest,” Ketter says.

Treadmills and other exercise machines will be on sale. Also, look for markdowns on equipment such as weights, resistance bands and yoga mats to outfit your home gym or that corner of your bedroom where you work out to the oldies. When searching for deals, don’t overlook home improvement stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Menards, Ramhold says.

Where to look for deals: Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart

Potential savings: 20 to 30 percent off

Holiday decor

The ghost of Christmas past will continue to haunt you in January, as retailers try to unload whatever seasonal items are left. If you’re willing to continue embracing the holiday spirit and have storage space, it’s a good time to buy deeply discounted items for your December 2026 festivities. “I often stock up on clearance holiday tableware, decor, wrapping paper and gift bags for next year,” says Melissa Cid, a consumer savings specialist at MySavings, a coupon and deals website.  

Where to look for deals: Kohl’s, Target, Walmart

Potential savings: 75 to 90 percent off

Linens

January has long been known as the month of “white sales.” “The name stems from the origin of these sales, which date back to 1878, when bed linens — at the time only available in white — were sold at a discount to boost business at a time when sales were slow,” Ketter explains.

Today you can find January sales on sheets, blankets and comforters in a range of colors, as well as markdowns on towels, bath mats and other home textiles.

Where to look for deals: Costco, Kohl’s, Target

Potential savings: up to 50 percent off

Televisions

If you’re thinking about upgrading your TV ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, you’ll find deals this month. “January is one of the best months to buy a TV if you missed out on the Black Friday sales,” Cid says.

Expect to see some of the best discounts on big-screen TVs, she says. After all, who wants to crowd around a tiny screen to watch the big game? (If you’re not into football, you can binge-watch AARP’s favorite shows of 2025 on your new set.)

Where to look for deals: Best Buy, Costco, Walmart

Potential savings: 30 to 50 percent off 

Travel

January is a great time to book a vacation. After the busy holiday travel season, prices for flights and hotels drop as demand falls, Ketter says. And, if you’re willing to travel this month or in February, airfare can be up to 50 percent cheaper than in the peak summer travel season, he says.

If you want to set sail on a cruise, January marks the start of the peak booking period known as “wave season,” when fares are discounted.  

Where to look for deals: Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak

Potential savings: 10 to 20 percent off summer getaways; up to 50 percent off January and February flights

Winter clothes

By January, apparel retailers are already looking ahead to spring, Ketter says. That means deals on cold-weather clothes you can still get mileage out of this winter.

“As the month progresses, discounts could become greater, but the later shoppers wait, the less choice they’re likely to have,” Ketter says. Plus, you can shop for a new coat, scarf or sweater online from the comfort of your home, without venturing out into the cold.

Where to look for deals: Nike, Old Navy, Target

Potential savings: 30 to 70 percent off

Cameron Huddleston is an award-winning personal finance journalist and author of Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk: How to Have Essential Conversations With Your Parents About Their Finances. Her work has appeared in Kiplinger.com, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Forbes Advisor, Chicago Tribune, Business Insider and many more online and print publications.

