After several months of big sales events leading up to the holidays, the new year might feel like it’s starting off with a fizzle rather than a bang as far as deals go.

“There’ll be some discounts but likely not an impressive level,” says Julie Ramhold, a senior editor at DealNews, a comparison shopping website. “It’ll be good to save on things consumers are already planning to buy, but the deals probably won’t be good enough to sway budget-minded shoppers who are on the fence.”

Many of the markdowns will be on unsold inventory from 2025 that stores are trying to move off their shelves, says Alexander Ketter, a consumer savings specialist for Coupons.com. Some retailers will offer price cuts on open-box items that were returned after the holidays. Shoppers can also expect to see sales on certain products tied to common New Year’s resolutions.

Whether you’re heading to the mall to make returns or simply don’t want to miss an opportunity to snag a deal, here are seven things you’ll find on sale in January.

Activewear

If you’ve vowed to exercise more in the new year, look out for deals on the athletic apparel you’ll need to hit the gym, yoga studio or neighborhood streets for brisk walks. The best deals will be at department stores and big-box retailers, Ramhold says.

You’ll also find sales at pricier retailers that specialize in activewear, such as Athleta, Lululemon and Vuori, and discounts on higher-end brands at department stores like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. “If those are the brands shoppers are interested in, it should be a good time to look for deals,” Ramhold says.

Where to look for deals: Amazon, Macy’s, Target

Potential savings: up to 30 percent off

Fitness gear

Retailers know that many people set fitness-related New Year’s resolutions. “As a result, shoppers will be able to find discounts on fitness equipment, as retailers look to capture demand at its highest,” Ketter says.

Treadmills and other exercise machines will be on sale. Also, look for markdowns on equipment such as weights, resistance bands and yoga mats to outfit your home gym or that corner of your bedroom where you work out to the oldies. When searching for deals, don’t overlook home improvement stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Menards, Ramhold says.

Where to look for deals: Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart

Potential savings: 20 to 30 percent off

Holiday decor

The ghost of Christmas past will continue to haunt you in January, as retailers try to unload whatever seasonal items are left. If you’re willing to continue embracing the holiday spirit and have storage space, it’s a good time to buy deeply discounted items for your December 2026 festivities. “I often stock up on clearance holiday tableware, decor, wrapping paper and gift bags for next year,” says Melissa Cid, a consumer savings specialist at MySavings, a coupon and deals website.

Where to look for deals: Kohl’s, Target, Walmart

Potential savings: 75 to 90 percent off