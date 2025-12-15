Javascript is not enabled.

What you need to know about hormone therapy for women.

The New Rules of Tipping

Gratuity prompts are popping up everywhere. Here’s how to navigate today’s norms

By

Cameron Huddleston,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 16, 2025
a woman looks at a tablet screen with six tip options: maybe, for real, huh, umm, question marks and ellipses
Sam Island

If you’re feeling pressured to tip at more and more places and in higher amounts, you have plenty of company.

Two-thirds of consumers report a sense of obligation to tip when prompted at checkout to add a certain percentage to their tab, according to a September survey by Popmenu, a restaurant technology platform. And 3 in 4 Americans say tipping is expected at more places than in the past, a 2023 Pew Research Center survey found. ﻿

“The reason people believe this is because it’s true,” says Mike Lynn, a professor of consumer behavior and marketing at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, who researches tipping. “They’re being asked by more people to leave tips and asked to leave larger amounts.” 

Perhaps it’s no surprise that 40 percent of Gen Xers and 46 percent of boomers say they think tipping culture in the U.S. has spiraled out of control, a 2024 Bankrate survey shows. Several factors have contributed to the shift in tipping expectations, including the digital screens that many stores and restaurants now use for payments, Lynn says.

A growing number of merchants have adopted touch screen point-of-sale (POS) systems that process credit card payments and give customers the option to tip.

The pandemic also played a role, as businesses began encouraging tipping as an additional source of revenue to support their employees. “They found people were willing to give,” Lynn says.

A labor shortage and inflation have continued to drive the increase in tipping requests, with many businesses attracting workers by promoting tips as an additional source of earnings, he says.  

Confused about when and how much to tip? Here is what etiquette pros recommend.

Do I really need to tip my mechanic?

The percentage of specialty food stores, such as bakeries, coffee shops and ice cream shops, that accept tips increased significantly from 2019 to 2024, according to a September 2024 analysis by small-business payroll service Gusto. The number of specialty retailers, such as florists and record shops, accepting tips grew by 50 percent during that period.

Americans are also being asked to leave a tip in unconventional places, such as airport newsstands, movie theater concession counters and even auto repair shops. Lizzie Post, cohost of the Awesome Etiquette podcast and AARP’s financial etiquette columnist, says she was recently prompted to leave a tip when paying her mechanic, who sets his own rates and doesn’t have to rely on gratuities to compensate for low minimum-wage pay.

“It’s frustrating when those moments happen,” she says. But when they do, she adds, it’s still up to you whether to leave a tip.

Where should I always tip?

﻿You don’t have to leave a tip at every establishment that asks for one, but there are clear etiquette rules for certain types of businesses.  

Post says diners should always tip at full-service restaurants because servers generally aren’t paid a livable wage. Only six states require employers to pay tipped workers the full state minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The rest allow restaurant owners to pay less than minimum wage.  

That holds even if you’re not happy with the service or the food, Post says. Rather than stiffing your server, “use your words” to let them know you weren’t satisfied, she says.

It’s also a good practice to tip hairstylists and workers at nail, hair removal and beauty salons. The standard tip for these services is 15 to 20 percent, Post says.

Taxi and ride-share service drivers should receive a tip of 10 to 20 percent, she adds, and 10 percent is standard for food delivery drivers.  

When staying at a hotel, leave a couple of dollars per person per day in the room for the housekeepers. “Use the notepad in the room to say thank you and that it’s a tip,” Post says.

Do I have to select one of the suggested tip amounts?

Those tablets at checkout typically recommend specific tip amounts, but they might be higher than what you’d normally consider leaving. That’s because businesses know these nudges work. Lynn says his research shows that “the larger the amounts you ask for, the more money you get.”

Older adults tend to be especially turned off by this tactic, with nearly half of respondents 65 and older in the 2023 Pew survey saying they strongly or somewhat oppose businesses suggesting how much to tip.  

Don’t feel pressured to tip more than you want or can afford, says Diane Gottsman, founder of the Protocol School of Texas, which specializes in corporate etiquette training. If you want to leave a different amount than what’s on the screen, she recommends selecting the “custom tip” option or leaving a cash tip. 

Is a 15 percent tip still standard at restaurants?

This was the norm until a few years ago, Gottsman says. Now, an 18 to 20 percent tip is customary at full-service restaurants.

Lynn’s research supports that, but he says the reason behind the increase is unknown. One of his theories is that customers don’t tip simply for receiving good service but to get higher-quality service than other customers. It’s a form of consumer competition, he says.

Should I give service providers an extra year-end tip?

It’s still customary to give a tip around the holidays to people who provide a regular service for you throughout the year. Generally, this year-end tip should be the equivalent of what you’d pay for a single appointment or one week of service. Recipients should include:

  • Hairstylists, barbers and pet groomers
  • Dog walkers
  • Swimming pool cleaners
  • Lawn mowers and gardeners
  • Housekeepers
  • Personal trainers
  • Baristas
  • Trash and recycling collectors 

If you can’t afford to give a big year-end tip, consider a homemade gift. “It shouldn’t be a transaction,” Gottsman says. “It should be a gift from the heart.” A handwritten thank-you note can also go a long way, she adds.

%{postComment}%

Cameron Huddleston is an award-winning personal finance journalist and author of Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk: How to Have Essential Conversations With Your Parents About Their Finances. Her work has appeared in Kiplinger.com, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Forbes Advisor, Chicago Tribune, Business Insider and many more online and print publications.

