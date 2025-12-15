If you’re feeling pressured to tip at more and more places and in higher amounts, you have plenty of company.

Two-thirds of consumers report a sense of obligation to tip when prompted at checkout to add a certain percentage to their tab, according to a September survey by Popmenu, a restaurant technology platform. And 3 in 4 Americans say tipping is expected at more places than in the past, a 2023 Pew Research Center survey found. ﻿

“The reason people believe this is because it’s true,” says Mike Lynn, a professor of consumer behavior and marketing at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, who researches tipping. “They’re being asked by more people to leave tips and asked to leave larger amounts.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise that 40 percent of Gen Xers and 46 percent of boomers say they think tipping culture in the U.S. has spiraled out of control, a 2024 Bankrate survey shows. Several factors have contributed to the shift in tipping expectations, including the digital screens that many stores and restaurants now use for payments, Lynn says.

A growing number of merchants have adopted touch screen point-of-sale (POS) systems that process credit card payments and give customers the option to tip.

The pandemic also played a role, as businesses began encouraging tipping as an additional source of revenue to support their employees. “They found people were willing to give,” Lynn says.

A labor shortage and inflation have continued to drive the increase in tipping requests, with many businesses attracting workers by promoting tips as an additional source of earnings, he says.

Confused about when and how much to tip? Here is what etiquette pros recommend.

Do I really need to tip my mechanic?

The percentage of specialty food stores, such as bakeries, coffee shops and ice cream shops, that accept tips increased significantly from 2019 to 2024, according to a September 2024 analysis by small-business payroll service Gusto. The number of specialty retailers, such as florists and record shops, accepting tips grew by 50 percent during that period.