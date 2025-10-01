AARP Hearing Center
Key takeaways
- 6-month extension expired Sept. 30, wasn’t renewed.
- Two bills in the hopper could be a longer-term option.
- Pandemic changed perceptions of telemedicine for the better.
- Appointments helped many disabled or homebound patients.
- Benefits included better management of chronic conditions.
A bill that extended Medicare’s coverage of home telehealth services for six months expired Sept. 30 after Congress failed to reach an agreement to renew it again.
GOP legislation, called the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act 2026, that would have kept the government open and extended telehealth coverage for 52 days through Nov. 21 failed Sept.. 30 in the Senate, setting up a government shutdown of undetermined length. A number of stakeholders, including AARP, are urging Congress to make the telehealth changes permanent.
Telehealth, or telemedicine, services use technology such as the internet, video conferencing and wireless communications to provide health services remotely, removing the need for some in-person visits.
The extended telehealth coverage under Medicare began in March 2020 to keep older adults from being exposed to COVID-19 in hospital and doctors’ waiting rooms. The service has been a boon for those who have difficulty getting to medical appointments, including older adults living in rural areas or with mobility problems.
Caregivers strapped for time to transport their loved ones also have benefited from the convenience.
“It’s probably the only good thing that came out of COVID, frankly, in terms of improving access because it’s been such a resounding success,” Nicholas Widmyer, director of federal affairs for the National Association of Community Health Centers based in Bethesda, Maryland, said earlier this year. Unless Congress acts to restore the service retroactively, “that would be a step backwards for a lot of our patients’ ability to access primary care.”
Telehealth didn’t surface in debate on other issues
Despite strong bipartisan support for remote patient care in Medicare, congressional Republicans and Democrats were unable to reach a government funding agreement in time to extend the COVID-era telehealth flexibilities.
That means Medicare will return to its pre-2020 telehealth coverage that allowed the convenience for only certain beneficiaries.
