But Medicare is encouraging providers to keep performing telehealth services and to wait to file a claim for reimbursement until after the shutdown ends. AARP is urging beneficiaries to check with their providers to see how they’re handling the situation.

What’s unknown is whether that could prompt private insurers and state Medicaid programs to limit their telehealth coverage because Medicare often sets the standard for other insurers. Medicaid is a federal and state program that covers health and long-term care costs for people with limited income and assets.

A coalition of health care and technology interests, including the Alliance for Connected Care and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) with nearly 500 industry members total, are pushing to continue the expanded telehealth options. AARP is a supporter of the public education campaign Telehealth Access for America along with the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and nearly 50 other groups.

“We are in a race against time,” says Kyle Zebley, ATA senior vice president for public policy. Failure to extend the current telehealth provisions “potentially leave[s] millions without the ability to access a health care provider remotely and set[s] back the clock on technological progress in care delivery.”

Bills could solve telehealth expiration long term

Several bipartisan bills have been introduced this year that would continue the COVID-19 Medicare telehealth provisions or make them permanent. They include:

• A lasting solution. The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act of 2025, HR 4206 and S 1261, would erase the end date for the expanded telehealth provisions. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) reintroduced S. 1261 in April while Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) filed HR 4206 in June. AARP has endorsed these companion bills and earlier said, “Congress should act to make telehealth access permanent.”

• A two-year extension. The Telehealth Modernization Act, HR 5081, was introduced in September by Reps. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.). Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) also filed the Senate version, S 2709, the same month. These bills would extend the Medicare telehealth flexibilities through Sept 30, 2027.

All have been referred to committees without additional action being taken.

A bill that President Trump signed in March to fund the federal government continued the telehealth coverage for six months and delayed a partial government shutdown until the end of the federal fiscal year.

Pandemic changed perceptions of telemedicine

In the early part of the pandemic, nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries had at least one virtual medical visit between April and June 2020. And participation continued to be much higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The original waiver was temporary, ending when the public health emergency was declared over on May 11, 2023. Congress subsequently folded extensions into various spending bills.

‘People with Medicare are accustomed to checking in with their health care providers from the comfort of their own home ... to assist with managing chronic conditions or see specialists that work far away.’ — Andrew Scholnick, AARP

“Telehealth is important because it breaks down geographic barriers to care,” Zebley says. “It’s important to virtually every American.”

Nearly three-quarters of adults 50 and older said they used telehealth services at least once in the past 12 months, according to a January 2024 AARP poll. Nine in 10 said they were somewhat or very satisfied with their experience; about half of those surveyed were on Medicare, the federal insurance program that helps pay health care costs for adults age 65 and older and some younger than 65 with disabling conditions.

Telehealth is most popular among people 65 and older with long-term disabilities, as well as those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, according to KFF, a Washington-based nonpartisan nonprofit formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation that studies health care trends.

“People with Medicare are accustomed to checking in with their health care providers from the comfort of their own home,” says Andrew Scholnick, government affairs director at AARP. “Some people are using technology to assist with managing chronic conditions or see specialists that work far away.”