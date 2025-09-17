NFL Icon Dan Marino Shares Liver Disease Diagnosis

NFL legend Dan Marino, 64, has revealed that he has metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, MASH occurs when excess fat cells are present in the liver. Excess fat cells can cause chronic inflammation, which can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer. MASH was formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH).

During a recent conversation with People, the former Miami Dolphins quarterback said that in 2007, he felt “a little fatigued” prior to a routine checkup.

“I wasn't really working out as much as I should — because I used to work out when I played all the time, and I kind of got away from that a little bit,” he said.

Marino believes he developed liver disease because he didn’t watch what he ate after retiring from the NFL in 2000 following 17 seasons.

“I kind of let my diet go … that’s really where it kind of came about,” he said.

Doctors told the NFL Hall of Famer that MASH “can be reversible,” but they also said, “You gotta work out” and “You got to lose weight.” They also advised him to “cut back on the wine and pizza and candy and ice cream” because “you can’t eat those as much.”

To keep the disease at bay, Marino said that he monitors his diet and tries to get some form of daily activity. “It’s the exercise, riding a bike, walking and diet, and then getting back to just being consistent — waking up and making sure you gotta do something every day.”

Although 18 years have gone by, Marino says his disease “hasn’t changed.”

“I get the ultrasounds and all that every year, and so far it’s been fine,” he said, emphasizing that his disease is “gonna get better and better and better.”

Noting the support of his wife, family and friends, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said, “It's the people that love you and you love them” that help him manage his health, and added, “It feels like a little village.”

MASH symptoms include fatigue, discomfort or pain in the upper right belly, unexplained weight loss, muscle weakness or muscle loss, and swollen belly or legs.

Treatment for MASH includes lifestyle changes, medication or bariatric surgery.

A small study published in the journal Gut found that sedentary adults diagnosed with MASH who did eight weeks of resistance exercise saw a 13 percent reduction in liver fat, independent of weight loss. They also saw improved markers of blood sugar regulation, which is another sign of improved liver health.

There are habits a person should avoid to keep their liver healthy. These include skipping workouts, drinking too much alcohol, eating ultraprocessed foods and smoking.

Risk factors for liver disease include alcohol intake, weight, drugs and supplements, viral infections, genetics and autoimmune conditions.

AARP offers more resources on protecting your liver and a smart guide to liver health, and highlights six popular supplements that can damage your liver.