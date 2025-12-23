Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Secure and simplify your digital life with Senior Planet from AARP’s free Digital House Cleaning Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

View Series

Does Medicare Cover Medical Marijuana?

Officially, it does not. But the government has announced a pilot program that could change that in the long run


7.5-minute read

 

 

By

Tony Pugh & Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated December 22, 2025
AARP
Published February 28, 2024
/ Updated December 22, 2025
Medical marijuana cannabis buds in glass jars resting on a prescription form, illustrating questions about Medicare coverage and CBD or marijuana-based treatments for older adults.
Getty Images

Key takeaways

Even though medical marijuana is legal in more than 40 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Medicare doesn’t cover it because federal law classifies marijuana as an illegal, Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Medicare does make a slight exception. Some Part D prescription plans may cover some federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved drugs derived from cannabis when a doctor prescribes them for certain medical uses.

But marijuana’s Schedule I designation — alongside ecstasy, heroin and LSD — has slowed the medical community’s embrace because it’s viewed as a drug with “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The president’s executive order issued Dec. 18 is expected to change the federal government’s overall legal classification of marijuana and pave the way for increased research and expanded medical use of cannabis in Medicare.

The order directs the Justice Department to begin efforts to move marijuana from its Schedule I designation to Schedule III, a drug tier for substances with lower potential for abuse and physical and psychological dependence, the DEA says. Doctors are able to prescribe Schedule III drugs.

The Justice Department had begun this same process in 2024 after an August 2023 Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that the federal government fully recognize marijuana’s accepted medical use. But federal rulemaking and legal challenges prevented the move from becoming final before the change in administrations.

Executive order opens Medicare to medical cannabis

The White House initiative also will include a pilot program in which Medicare, for the first time, will cover beneficiaries’ purchase of physician-recommended medical products containing cannabidiol, better known as CBD. This chemical found in marijuana can be used to treat pain, side effects of cancer treatments and other ailments.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will run the trial project.

Pilot program participants could receive up to $500 a year in Medicare coverage of products that use compounds derived from hemp “at no charge if their doctors recommend” the items, Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator, said during a White House ceremony announcing the executive order.

Although CMS has not provided details about the model program, the concepts typically are tested for five to 10 years.

April 2026 targeted for access to CBD products

The pilot demonstration will “allow millions of Americans on Medicare to become eligible to receive CBD as early as April of next year,” Oz said. Eligible products must meet state and local quality and safety standards and come from legitimate sources.

CMS will collect data on patients in the program who receive the products. If the results are promising, the pilot program could be expanded among Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, he said.

“If you can hear my voice and you’re over 65, you should pay attention to this executive order because it’s going to touch your life,” Oz said. As part of the CMS effort, Medicare Advantage insurers are “agreeing to consider CBD” for use among their 34 million enrollees.

About 30,000 licensed health professionals are already authorized to recommend medical marijuana for more than 6 million patients who have at least 15 medical conditions, the White House fact sheet says.

“Rescheduling marijuana corrects the federal government’s long delay in recognizing the medical use of marijuana and will vastly improve research on safety and efficacy,” the White House says.

An FDA review found credible scientific support for use of marijuana to treat “anorexia related to a medical condition, nausea and vomiting, and pain,” the fact sheet says. One in 10 older adults have used marijuana in the past year, the agency found, and “evidence shows improvements in … health-related quality of life and pain with medical marijuana use.”

Older adults’ cannabis use may be higher, according to a University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, partly sponsored by AARP. The question, asked in February and March 2024, found that more than 1 in 5 of adults 50 and older had used cannabis in beverages, edibles, flowers or vapes in the past year — often to relax or help with sleep more than pain relief.

One caution: A study published in 2024 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found a higher risk of heart attack or stroke among users of cannabis products.

Only one state totally prohibits medical marijuana

Even though the federal government now classifies marijuana as illegal, 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands allow medical use of cannabis products, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Nine additional states allow compounds with low THC, the chemical in marijuana that makes people high.

Kansas enacted a law in 2019 that allows patients with a debilitating medical condition who encounter law enforcement to have as a defense a written recommendation from their doctor for qualifying CBD products. Nebraska voters legalized medical marijuana in a set of referendums passed in November 2024, though rules for legal sale in the state have not been finalized.

Idaho is the only state with no law allowing some type of medical marijuana use.

Approved uses for medical marijuana vary by state. If you meet certain requirements, you may be able to use the plant or edibles for conditions such as these:

Medicare doesn’t cover any of those uses even if they are legal in your state.

As of the end of 2025, 24 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam have passed laws that allow some marijuana possession for adult nonmedical uses, according to the Marijuana Policy Project, a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying organization that has worked for 30 years to reform state and national cannabis laws, and the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Cannabis-derived drugs that Medicare covers now

Medicare Part D plans can cover three FDA-approved drugs derived from marijuana plants: cannabidiol, dronabinol and nabilone.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical component of the cannabis plant. The FDA has approved the liquid, brand name Epidiolex, to treat seizure disorders associated with three rare and severe forms of epilepsy — Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and tuberous sclerosis. Most epilepsy patients for whom Epidiolex would be approved are children and young adults, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Epidiolex is an anticonvulsant, which is 1 of 6 protected classes of drugs that Part D plans must cover. Plans usually require prior authorization and information from your doctor about your condition and treatment plan before they’ll cover Epidiolex.

People with certain kinds of seizures may also be required to first try one or two types of antiepileptic drugs, a process called step therapy. Epidiolex is generally included in Part D Tier 5 plans, which include specialty drugs, and it can have high cost sharing, the Epilepsy Foundation says. The manufacturer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, also has a JazzCares patient assistance program to help with out-of-pocket costs.

Dronabinol, a synthetic form of THC, is FDA-approved to help treat nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy and for treatment of anorexia associated with weight loss in AIDS patients.

Most Part D plans cover generic dronabinol, often a soft, round gelatin capsule, but they usually don’t cover brand name Marinol unless a patient is unable to take the generic. Another brand name, Syndros, includes the same active ingredient and may be covered when Marinol is not.

Part D plans also require prior authorization, approve dronabinol coverage for only a limited time and may require you to try other medications first.

Nabilone, another synthetic form of THC, is also FDA-approved under the brand name Cesamet as a capsule to treat nausea associated with cancer chemotherapy.

You can find out how Part D and Medicare Advantage plans in your area cover these drugs by using the Medicare Plan Finder. Contact the plan to find out more about prior authorization requirements.

generic-video-poster

Join our fight to protect Medicare

AARP is working to keep Medicare strong. Here’s how you can help.

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you in Congress and across the country.
  • See the latest AARP research on Medicare and more.﻿
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. 

This story, originally published Feb. 28, 2024, was updated with news about the president’s executive order on marijuana, new information about states that permit medical marijuana use and a third FDA-approved drug derived from cannabis.

%{postComment}%

Tony Pugh is an award-winning writer and editor covering Medicare for AARP. He has also covered Medicare for Bloomberg Law and as a national correspondent for Knight Ridder/McClatchy Newspapers.

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Back to Top
Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

Next in Series

Recommended For You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All