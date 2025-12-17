Experiencing stomach issues from time to time can be normal, often due to something you ate or a bug your body is fighting off. But if symptoms like diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain occur frequently, you could be dealing with Crohn’s disease.

This is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a disorder that causes ongoing inflammation in your gastrointestinal tract. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the most common IBDs. Crohn’s affects the entire GI tract, while UC is limited to the colon.

Members only

An estimated 2.39 million Americans have IBD, and of them, just over 1 million have Crohn’s disease, according to a 2023 report in Gastroenterology. And while there’s no cure for either of those diseases, there is a lot you can do to treat the symptoms and improve your quality of life.

Challenges in diagnosing Crohn’s disease

Reaching a diagnosis isn’t always straightforward. The trouble with Crohn’s disease is that it can be “subtle and progressive over time,” says Dr. Jeffrey Berinstein, an assistant professor of gastroenterology and hepatology at Michigan Medicine. “It’s not something that happens overnight.”

There’s no single test for Crohn’s disease, and its symptoms often mimic other conditions. For instance, weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal pain don’t automatically point to Crohn’s, Berinstein says. And often, Crohn’s is misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a 2023 report in Diagnostics found.

Many people learn to cope with the symptoms, which is why it can take a while for the condition to be diagnosed, Berinstein says. Delaying a diagnosis, however, increases the risk for complications and bowel damage.