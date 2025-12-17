Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

10 Warning Signs of Crohn’s Disease

Plus, how doctors diagnose the condition and what to do if you think you have it

By

Kristen Fischer,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 17, 2025
a collage with an image of a person holding their stomach in a seated position
Cut It Out Design Studio

Experiencing stomach issues from time to time can be normal, often due to something you ate or a bug your body is fighting off. But if symptoms like diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain occur frequently, you could be dealing with Crohn’s disease.

This is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a disorder that causes ongoing inflammation in your gastrointestinal tract. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the most common IBDs. Crohn’s affects the entire GI tract, while UC is limited to the colon.

An estimated 2.39 million Americans have IBD, and of them, just over 1 million have Crohn’s disease, according to a 2023 report in Gastroenterology. And while there’s no cure for either of those diseases, there is a lot you can do to treat the symptoms and improve your quality of life. 

Challenges in diagnosing Crohn’s disease

Reaching a diagnosis isn’t always straightforward. The trouble with Crohn’s disease is that it can be “subtle and progressive over time,” says Dr. Jeffrey Berinstein, an assistant professor of gastroenterology and hepatology at Michigan Medicine. “It’s not something that happens overnight.”

There’s no single test for Crohn’s disease, and its symptoms often mimic other conditions. For instance, weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal pain don’t automatically point to Crohn’s, Berinstein says. And often, Crohn’s is misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a 2023 report in Diagnostics found.

Many people learn to cope with the symptoms, which is why it can take a while for the condition to be diagnosed, Berinstein says. Delaying a diagnosis, however, increases the risk for complications and bowel damage.

Most Popular

Warning signs of Crohn’s disease

Want to know if you could be dealing with Crohn’s disease? These are some of its warning signs:

  1. Abnormalities in your anal area. If you have a complex anal area fistula or abscess that drains pus, or lesions (skin that won’t heal), it can be a strong sign of early Crohn’s, the Diagnostics report showed. 
  2. A close relative with IBD. A first-degree family member with confirmed IBD can be a strong indicator that you may have an IBD like Crohn’s disease, the 2023 report stated.
  3. Losing weight. If you’ve dropped about 5 percent of your body weight within three months, it can be an indicator of Crohn’s.
  4. Ongoing abdominal pain. Chronic abdominal pain for more than three months is another indicator. But if you don’t have that pain about 30 to 45 minutes after eating, that can be another sign of the disease.
  5. Diarrhea. If your diarrhea occurs at night, that’s another early-warning sign that you may have Crohn’s disease.
  6. Unexplainable fever. Having a mild fever for the past three months can also point to Crohn’s disease, research shows.
  7. Urgency — and the lack thereof. If you don’t have an urgency — a sudden, strong need to have a bowel movement — when you need to go, that may be an indicator of Crohn’s disease. At the same time, urgency is one of the earliest and most significant symptoms of Crohn’s disease, says Dr. Alan Moss, chief scientific officer of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.
  8. Non-GI symptoms. Other than the obvious GI issues, some people may experience mouth ulcers, joint pain, skin rashes or eye irritation before more gut problems arise, Moss says. Skin conditions and wounds that don’t heal can also be a sign, says Dr. Michael A. Pezzone, director of gastroenterology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s UPMC Mercy location.
  9. Other autoimmune diseases. While other autoimmune diseases don’t cause Crohn’s, having one autoimmune disease, like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, increases your risk of having another .
  10. Certain infections as a kid. If you start to notice possible symptoms, they could have older origins, Berinstein says. A 2021 report report in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases suggests that taking antibiotics early in life could raise your risk for Crohn’s disease. The same may be true for salmonella and E. coli infections early in life, Berinstein adds.

Keep in mind that people with Crohn’s experience periods when symptoms are active (flares) and other times when they don’t have any at all (remission ). If you feel like something is off, see your primary care doctor.

Diagnosing Crohn’s disease

Your doctor will use a variety of tools to determine if you have Crohn’s disease. These include:

  • Standard physical exam
  • Questions about your medical history and diet
  • Blood and stool tests
  • Additional tests may include X-rays, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of your upper and lower GI tract
  • Endoscopy , including colonoscopy

Berinstein says researchers are looking at other ways to identify people at risk of Crohn’s before they develop it, so they can intervene early. 

Treatments for Crohn’s disease

A variety of medicines are used to treat Crohn’s disease, whether to lower inflammation or suppress your immune response. These include:

  • Steroids
  • Anti-inflammatory medicines
  • Immunomodulators
  • Biologics
  • Small molecule advanced therapies
  • Antibiotics
  • Antidiarrheal drugs
  • Pain medications

New treatments are being developed, which Berinstein says is an exciting development in the field. Currently, several medications are approved, which is up from just two about a decade ago, he adds.

Surgery may be needed for as many as two-thirds of people living with Crohn’s. The procedure can conserve parts of your GI tract and improve your quality of life, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation reports.

%{postComment}%

Kristen Fischer is a contributing writer at AARP based at the Jersey Shore. She has also written for Health, WebMD, and McKnights and is the author of Zoo Zen: A Yoga Story for Kids.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All