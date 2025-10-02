Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

2025 AARP Community Challenge: The Demonstration Grant Grantees

61 project grants in support of pedestrian safety, high-speed internet, reconnecting communities and housing design

Meet the 2025 AARP Community Challenge Demonstration Grant Grantees

AARP Community Challenge Demonstration Grants encourage the replication of promising projects. Applications were accepted in the following categories:

  • Enhancing pedestrian safety by creating safer streets and sidewalks, with a focus on people age 50-plus, with funding support from Toyota Motor North America.  
  • Expanding high-speed internet (broadband) access and adoption, with a focus on people age 50-plus, with funding support from Microsoft. 
  • Implementing housing design competitions that increase community understanding and encourage policies that enable greater choice in housing, with a focus on people age 50-plus, by using the AARP Housing Design Competition Tool Kit
  • Reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure, with a focus on people age 50-plus, as highlighted in the award-winning AARP Livable Communities article series Before the Highway

The following project descriptions were created using generative AI and were then reviewed by AARP staff. The grantee name appears in italics.

Grants in Support of Pedestrian Safety

Alabama

  • Northport: City of Northport — This project will improve pedestrian crossings at Rice Mine Road to complete a shared use pathway with community input. Improvements include flashing beacons and new striping.
The Toyota logo
The projects to enhance pedestrian safety were made possible by a grant from AARP with funding support from Toyota Motor North America.

Arizona

  • Phoenix: Urban Phoenix Project — This project will use GIS technology to map shaded walkways, transit hubs, and key services. This will improve mobility, housing access, and resource navigation for older adults.

California

  • Los Angeles: Los Angeles Walks — This project will educate communities about California’s new daylighting law, which prohibits parking within 20 feet of crosswalks. It aims to raise awareness and improve pedestrian safety.

Florida

  • Arcadia: Arcadia Main Street Program — This project will install pedestrian-friendly wayfinding signage in downtown Arcadia. The signs will highlight key destinations, historical sites, and cultural landmarks.
  • Hialeah: City of Hialeah — This project will improve crosswalks along Palm Avenue with domino-themed designs to enhance pedestrian safety and visibility.

Georgia

  • Eastman: City of Eastman — This project will install sidewalks and crosswalks on Pearl Bates Avenue to improve pedestrian safety for students and residents. It includes crosswalk signals, signage, and road paint to guide safe crossings.

Illinois

  • Chicago: Edgewater Chamber of Commerce — This project will transform the intersection of Devon and Magnolia with colorful, artistic crosswalks to slow traffic and enhance pedestrian safety.

Indiana

  • Evansville: Evansville Parks and Recreation — This project will add three solar-powered lights to the Greenway north of Lamasco Park, enhancing pedestrian safety. This project aims to provide safer evening access for residents, especially older adults.
  • Indianapolis: Chatham Arch Neighborhood Association — This project will enhance pedestrian safety at 10th Street intersections with Park Avenue and Broadway in Chatham Arch. Older residents will help paint murals and install flex posts, creating safer crossings.
  • Kendallville: Kendallville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council — This project will improve pedestrian safety at three busy intersections in downtown Kendallville by installing 12 artistic crosswalks and "Yield to Pedestrian" signs.

Maryland

  • Baltimore: Mount Clare Community Council Inc. — This project will repair and improve sidewalks in Mount Clare, prioritizing areas used by residents age 50 and over. The goal is to enhance mobility by targeting pedestrian corridors, tree wells, and ADA ramps.  

Massachusetts

  • Worcester: Worcester Common Ground Inc. — This project will enhance safety and walkability along Pleasant Street by installing artistic crosswalks and wayfinding signage.

Michigan

  • Dearborn: City of Dearborn —This project will install flashing crosswalk signs at high-risk areas near senior housing to enhance pedestrian safety.
  • Marlette: The Heartlands — This project will create a colorful crosswalk and add wayfinding signage to improve walkability and safety. This project will enhance the walking environment for residents and visitors.  

Missouri

  • Charleston: CHARM — This project will enhance pedestrian safety along Main Street by adding colorful, reflective crosswalks and flashing LED signs.
  • St. Louis: EverTrue Hylton Point Apartments — This project will install three speed bumps and host a Neighborhood Pedestrian Safety Event to enhance safety for older adults and neighbors.

New Jersey

  • Montville: Township of Montville — This project will install a 700-foot sidewalk along Vreeland Avenue, improving pedestrian safety and access to public transportation and parks.

New York

  • Westport: Westport-Wadhams Community Alliance — The Slow with the Flow and Walkable Westport campaigns will enhance pedestrian safety. Public art, greenscaping, and crosswalk painting will slow traffic and improve walkability.

North Carolina

  • Charlotte: Pathway Community Foundation partnering with the City of Charlotte — This project will develop an artificial intelligence safety dashboard to identify dangerous streets and guide infrastructure upgrades.
  • Clemmons: Village of Clemmons — This project will install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon crosswalks on Stadium Drive to enhance safety for older adults. These solar-powered signals will improve pedestrian visibility at key intersections.  
  • Durham: Bike Durham — The Move-A-Bull City event will close a 1.2-mile corridor in downtown Durham, connecting two greenways. This open streets event will feature activities and demonstrations of safe street designs.  
  • Greensboro: City of Greensboro Planning Department — A new high-visibility crosswalk with a flashing beacon will be installed at W. Elmsley Drive and Old Treybrook Drive. This project aims to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity for all ages and abilities.
  • Leland: Town of Leland — This project will provide for the installation for eight audible pedestrian signals at a key intersection to enhance safety and mobility for pedestrians, especially those age 50-plus and individuals with disabilities.  

North Dakota

AARP Livable Communities

   

INFORMATION AND INSPIRATION FOR LOCAL LEADERS

Find more articles and livability resources by clicking the gray AARP LIVABLE COMMUNITIES text above the page title or by tapping the button below.

   

Visit AARP.org/Livable

 

 

  • Fargo: Folkways — The Folkways Ground Mural will transform two busy intersections with artistic crosswalks and painted bump-outs. This project aims to enhance pedestrian safety and create a vibrant, inclusive space for all.  

Oklahoma

  • Tulsa: Meadow Gold District — This project will enhance pedestrian safety and walkability in by improving crosswalks, adding directional signage, and incorporating street beautification.

Oregon

  • Albany: Mennonite Village — This project will install radar speed signs along a busy roadway to reduce speeding and improve safety for older adults who walk, bike, and jog in the neighborhood.

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia: West Mt. Airy Neighbors —This project will improve pedestrian safety by implementing daylighting at three high-use intersections to enhance visibility and reduce crossing distances, benefiting older adults.

South Dakota

  • Brookings: Downtown Brookings — This project will improve pedestrian safety at two key intersections in Downtown Brookings by installing high-visibility crosswalks and painted bump-outs. 

Texas

  • San Antonio: ActivateSA — This project will install two artistic crosswalks on Blanco Road to enhance pedestrian safety and mobility. These crosswalks will benefit local residents, including older adults, by creating vibrant, inviting pathways.

Vermont

  • Randolph: Walk+Bike+Roll Randolph — This project will enhance pedestrian safety at key downtown crosswalks by installing a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) and safety flags.

Virginia

  • Richmond: City of Richmond — This project will install a modular bus platform and curb extensions on 2nd Street in Richmond’s Jackson Ward to improve safety and accessibility.  

Grants in Support of High-Speed Internet

Alabama

  • Birmingham: Beanstalk — This project equips adults age 50-plus with tablets, internet access, and digital skills to support disaster preparedness workshops, enhancing their ability to access information and crisis communications.

California

  • Multiple Locations: World Institute on Disability —This project will provide digital literacy workshops and accessible emergency resources to older adults and people with disabilities, enhancing disaster preparedness and promoting the use of high-speed internet.

Kentucky

  • Whitesburg: Shaping our Appalachian Region — This project will empower adults age 50 or over in Eastern Kentucky with training in artificial intelligence, digital tools, and internet safety.

Michigan

  • Detroit: Eastside Community Network — This project will expand tech hub resources for older adults in Detroit's eastside, providing affordable internet, free laptops or tablets, and digital literacy training.

New York

  • Mount Vernon: NewFlex Youth Programs — This project will empower older adults with essential digital literacy skills through hands-on training led by college interns, high school seniors, and middle school students.

Ohio

  • Cleveland: Famicos Famicos — This project will help 210 older adult residents in age-restricted apartments sign up for affordable internet service and provide basic computer skills training.

Oregon

  • Portland: Community Partners for Affordable Housing — This project will upgrade computer hardware and install Wi-Fi at three affordable housing properties for residents age 55-plus. It will also provide monthly computer skills training.

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia: Philly Community Wireless —This project will install free Wi-Fi at Somerset Villas, a Spanish-speaking senior residence. It will also organize programming events in Spanish and English to expand residents' digital literacy skills.

Texas

  • Pottsboro: Pottsboro Library — This project will enhance the library’s Digital Navigator Program, which offers personalized tech support to help older adults gain skills for telehealth, online safety and staying connected.

West Virginia

  • Buckhannon: Upshur County Public Library — This project will provide digital literacy training, broadband access, and equipment to older adults. Upshur County Public Library will expand at-home broadband and offer digital skills courses.

Wyoming

  • Cheyenne: Community Action of Laramie County — This project will improve access to high-speed internet and digital equipment for veterans, helping them find employment, access resources, and achieve self-sufficiency while working with case managers.

Grants in Support of Housing Design Competitions

Alabama

  • Mobile: Rebuilding Together of South Alabama — This project features an ADU design competition among schools in southwest Alabama, providing on-the-job training and constructing ADUs for older adults and veterans.

Arizona

  • Tempe: City of Tempe — This project features an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition to create accessible housing for adults age 50 and older. The competition will produce a library of standard ADU plans.  

Florida

  • Port Charlotte: PORCH — This project features the Duplex Design Competition, which will invite designers to create low-maintenance, age-friendly homes where older adults can age in place.

Illinois

  • Rock Falls: Blackhawk Hills Regional Council — This project features a rural design competition to create scalable, modular blueprints for multigenerational housing. Winning designs will be freely available for use.

Iowa

  • Bettendorf: Quad City Area REALTORS — This project features an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition, focusing on the needs of adults age 50 or over. Local students and architects will submit designs, with top entries displayed publicly.

Maine

  • Portland: AIA Maine — This project features a design competition to explore innovative housing solutions for underserved communities. The event will include educational sessions on accessibility and aging in place.  

Massachusetts

  • North Adams: North Adams Partnership — This project features an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition to address the housing needs of residents age 50 and over.

New Jersey

  • Hamilton: New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well — This project features a design competition to promote age-friendly and affordable housing. It will focus on accessory dwelling units, single-family, and multi-family housing.

New York

  • Phelps: Phelps Business Develpment and Tourism Council Inc. — This project features a design competition for accessory dwelling units and tiny homes, focusing on affordable and accessible housing for adults 50-plus.
  • Statewide: Rural Housing Coalition of New York — This project features a design competition for mobile homes that meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. The winning designs will be shared with manufacturers and housing agencies.
The Microsoft logo
The projects to expand high-speed internet (broadband) access and adoption were made possible by a grant from AARP with funding support from Microsoft.

Oklahoma

  • Carnegie: Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma — This project features a Tiny Home for Elders Design Competition to develop affordable, accessible, and culturally relevant housing for older adults.

Tennessee

  • Jackson: City of Jackson — This project features an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition to create three pre-approved plans, making it easier and more affordable for homeowners to build ADUs.

Virginia

  • Woodstock: Shenandoah County — This project features an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition to create pre-approved ADU plans, expanding housing options for older adults and those living alone.

Wisconsin

  • Madison: REALTORS Association of South Central Wisconsin — This project features an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition to create affordable, accessible housing for older adults in Madison. Winning designs will be showcased and made available to residents.  

Grants in Support of Reconnecting Communities

California

  • Oakland: EVOAK! — The 980 Block Party will engage West Oakland residents to reimagine the 980 Freeway. The event will support freeway redesign, improve access and safety, and reclaim public space.

Connecticut

  • New Haven: Arts Council of Greater New Haven Inc. — The Mill River Underpass Park Project will reconnect three neighborhoods divided by I-91 by creating an intergenerational, multi-use space. It will prioritize nature, accessibility, and communal areas.

Georgia

  • Atlanta: City of Atlanta, Department of City Planning — This project will archive older adult oral histories from Black neighborhoods in Atlanta, sharing stories about infrastructure through workshops, recordings, and public exhibits.

Massachusetts

  • Chelsea: La Colaborativa — This project will transform the Route One Bridge underspace into a hub where older adults can access health services, nutritious food, and engage in cultural, social, and fitness activities.

New York

  • Bronx: Transportation Alternatives — This project will feature three walk audits in South Bronx communities. Theactivities will include family-friendly scavenger hunts that highlight key locations, promote resiliency and support access to green spaces. 

More from AARP.org/Livable

 Use the dropdown to choose a livability topic.

Most Popular