3. Keep the weather outside. Do anything you can to maintain the temperature indoors if you don’t have a heat source (or even if you do). The National Institute on Aging suggests that you keep blinds and curtains closed and roll towels and place them under doors to keep out drafts. Close the doors to unused rooms and avoid opening doors to the outside unless absolutely necessary.​

4. Prevent falls. You can get a range of injuries from falling on slick surfaces even if you have good balance, says Elizabeth Phelan, M.D., professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine and medical director of the Fall Prevention Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. ​“Research out of Nordic countries and the UK shows that there’s double to triple the number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to falls from ice and snow,” Phelan says. ​​Her tips if you need to go outside when it’s icy: Wear slip-resistant footwear; keep your hands free and out of your pockets in case you need to balance or brace yourself; limit the number of items you’re carrying so you’ll have better balance; and avoid looking at your phone while you’re walking.

Members only

5. Take care with electric heaters and generators. When using a portable electric heater, follow safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to avoid fire. They include advice about making sure the device is not damaged in any way (is the cord hot when you plug it in?) and not leaving it unattended. Make sure the heater is at least 3 feet away from curtains or bedding.​Never use a gas-powered generator indoors; you can be poisoned by carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless by-product. The American Red Cross has tips on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.​

​Useful Resources Ready.gov: FEMA’s advice on preparing for disasters and emergencies​

First aid app: The Red Cross’ free app with advice on handling many common emergencies​

6. Avoid alcohol. Alcohol can make you feel warmer, but it actually lowers the body’s temperature because it dilates your blood vessels and causes blood to flow from your core to your extremities. Too much alcohol will impair your judgment — not something you want in a weather emergency.​

7. Don’t drink melted snow. If you don’t have water, try to avoid drinking melted snow, which can be full of impurities. “I would advise against drinking it unless there’s truly no other option,” Levy says. (It’s less risky if you boil it before drinking.)​

8. Dress right. Multiple thin layers can insulate you better than one thick layer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests wearing an inner layer of wool, silk or polypropylene, which will hold more body heat than cotton. If you start to get too warm, take off a layer before you begin to sweat. (Sweat lowers your body temperature.) Mittens are warmer than gloves.​